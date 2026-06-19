3 keys to victory for Toronto, Ottawa in Week 3

OTTAWA — The Week 3 provincial showdown between the Toronto Argonauts and Ottawa REDBLACKS carries a bit more weight than a typical early-season matchup.

Both teams sit at 0-1 after Toronto dropped its season opener to Montreal last week and Ottawa fell to Edmonton in Week 1.

With Montreal and Hamilton looking like contenders, the Argos and REDBLACKS want to avoid a 0-2 start.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Saturday’s 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN in Canada, and on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.

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TORONTO ARGONAUTS

1. TAKING PRESSURE OFF THE PIVOT

Chad Kelly put the ball in the air 46 times against Montreal for 445 yards. While there’s no doubt he’s the main man in the offensive game plan, the more running back Samuel Hicks can contribute, the better off the entire offence will be.

2. TYLER KAHMANN

What can first year CFL receiver Tyler Kahmann come up with this week after pulling down 106 yards and a touchdown in his debut? If he can come anywhere close to his Game 1 production, Kelly and head coach Mike Miller will take it.

3. STUFF THE RUN

Ottawa is set to get Greg Bell into the lineup this week, so the Argos front has to be ready. It’s a unit that held its own against Montreal, allowing just 51 yards, but Bell will present a new challenge. Defensive linemen Andrew Chatfield Jr. and Jonathan Kongbo, along with former REDBLACKS linebacker Adarius Pickett are eyeing a repeat performance.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

1. WELCOME, GREG BELL

Greg Bell is set to make his REDBLACKS debut after missing Ottawa’s first game with a neck injury, and it’s a welcome addition. He was one of the league’s best running backs a season ago with Hamilton and takes pressure off the rest of the offence. A combination of Bell and former Argo Daniel Adeboboye should give the Argos front plenty to worry about.

2. FRESH START FOR JAKE MAIER

It’s tough to judge the performance of REDBLACKS quarterback Jake Maier given the conditions he faced in Week 1. So, he’ll get another crack at leading the offence under centre against a defence that surrendered 441 passing yards in its first game of the season. It’s the job of Eugene Lewis and Justin Hardy to get open and set the example for the entire receiving corps.

3. NEW PLACE, OLD FACES

How much of an impact can Ottawa head coach Ryan Dinwiddie have in his first game against his former team? Knowing the personnel certainly can’t hurt, but he’ll need to see execution in all three phases to find success.

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