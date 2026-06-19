3 players to watch in Saturday’s CFL triple header

TORONTO — Saturday’s Week 3 triple header features plenty of intriguing matchups across the league, with six teams looking to build momentum early in the 2026 season.

From familiar faces taking on their former team to emerging Canadian pass-catchers looking for breakout performances, there will be no shortage of players capable of changing the outcome of their games.

Here are three to keep an eye on as Saturday’s action unfolds.

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KEELAN WHITE | RECEIVER | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Toronto at Ottawa | Saturday, June 20 | 1:00 p.m. ET | TSN/CFL+

The stat sheet from Week 1 may not jump off the page, but Keelan White’s opportunity certainly does.

White tied Eugene Lewis for the team lead with nine targets against Edmonton, hauling in four catches for 37 yards in rainy conditions that made life difficult for both offences. Better weather could provide a different story against Toronto. White was also heavily targeted throughout the preseason, and a breakout campaign may be loading for the second-year Canadian pass catcher.

The Argonauts surrendered 441 passing yards to Montreal in Week 2, including a monster 193-yard, two-touchdown performance by Canadian receiver Tyson Philpot. White will have plenty of competition for touches with Lewis, Justin Hardy and Ayden Eberhardt also in the mix, but if his target share remains high, the Ottawa receiver could be poised for a big performance on Saturday.

AUSTIN MACK | EDMONTON ELKS

Montreal at Edmonton | Saturday, June 20 | 4:00 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS/CFL+

Circle this one if you enjoy a good reunion.

Both Cody Fajardo and Austin Mack were key contributors to Montreal’s 110th Grey Cup-winning team in 2023, and on Saturday they’ll try to hand their former club its first loss of the season. Despite difficult weather conditions in Ottawa during Week 1, the duo wasted little time rekindling their chemistry, connecting for a touchdown in Edmonton’s season-opening victory.

Now they’ll face an Alouettes team led by Davis Alexander, who has yet to lose a regular season start in his CFL career. If the Elks are going to slow one of the league’s hottest teams, another strong connection between Fajardo and Mack could go a long way toward making that happen.

JALEN PHILPOT | RECEIVER | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Saskatchewan at Calgary | Saturday, June 20 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TSN/CBSSN/CFL+

The Roughriders’ passing attack stole the spotlight in Week 2.

Samuel Emilus found the end zone three times, while KeeSean Johnson and Kian Schaffer-Baker combined for nearly 300 receiving yards as Trevor Harris carved up the BC defence. If Calgary is going to keep pace on Saturday, Jalen Philpot will likely be a key piece of the equation.

Philpot opened his season with five catches for 96 yards in Week 1 and has already shown the ability to stretch the field for Vernon Adams Jr. With Saskatchewan’s offence capable of putting points on the board in a hurry, Calgary could benefit from another productive outing from the Canadian receiver as it looks to match one of the CFL’s hottest aerial attacks in Saskatchewan.