3 stats that defined Hamilton’s Week 3 win over BC

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HAMILTON — Bo Levi Mitchell delivered another efficient performance as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats controlled the game on both sides of the ball in a 41-27 win over the BC Lions on Friday night at Hamilton Stadium.

Hamilton led wire to wire, making big plays on both sides of the ball to secure its first home win of the season, while BC remains in search of its first victory.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ win over the BC Lions in Week 3.

FROM STATS TO IMPACT

» Bo Levi Mitchell ties career best with five TDs in Ticats’ win over Lions

» Depth Charts: BC | HAM

» BC at Hamilton by the numbers

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5 – BO LEVI MITCHELL TOUCHDOWN PASSES

It’s difficult to pick just one stat from Bo Levi Mitchell‘s masterpiece on Friday night. The Ticats’ pivot threw for five touchdowns — tied for his career-high single-game total — on his way to posting a second-straight perfect quarterback rating of 158.3. His deep ball was a major factor early, including a 56-yard touchdown strike to Kiondré Smith on his second pass of the game. With less space to operate in the red zone, Mitchell was just as effective, as he fed rookie tight end Maximilian Mang a pair of touchdowns on either side of the half.

With five scores and no drop-off, Mitchell dictated the game from start to finish.

0 – BC TOUCHDOWNS IN FIRST THREE QUARTERS

While Hamilton came out swinging with three consecutive touchdown drives, BC could only answer with field goals, two of which were under 20 yards. The Lions eventually found the end zone, but it wasn’t until late in the fourth quarter when a potential comeback had shifted into the ‘historic’ range.

Nathan Rourke led a Lions offence that controlled time of possession and outgained Hamilton 444-347, but when it mattered most, the Ticats front did not break. Against a Hamilton offence that struck early and often, BC’s inability to turn sustained drives into touchdowns left too much ground to make up.

2 – BC TURNOVERS LEADING TO TOUCHDOWNS

Trailing by 12 in the second quarter, the Lions were still within striking distance before a Rourke interception was immediately converted into a Hamilton touchdown. A second-half turnover on downs produced the same result, with the Tiger-Cats once again cashing in for six.

In a game where Hamilton did not commit a turnover, BC’s two giveaways directly produced 14 Tiger-Cats points and helped turn a manageable deficit into a much steeper climb.