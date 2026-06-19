4 defensive players making early statements in 2026

We’re only two weeks into a new season and we’ve already seen some standout defensive performances.

That includes reigning Most Outstanding Defensive Player Mathieu Betts and last year’s runner-up Julian Howsare. Betts was a beast as BC opened their season in Week 2, recording a sack, a forced fumble, and three defensive tackles in a tight loss to the Riders. Howsare, on the other hand, is already up to two sacks and five defensive tackles to help Hamilton to a 1-1 start.

But last season’s hardware winners aren’t the only defensive players who have made their mark early on in 2026. Here are four others who have been turning heads through the first two weeks of the 2026 season.

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TONY JONES | LINEBACKER | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

After leading the Bombers with eight defensive tackles in their Week 1 win over Calgary, Tony Jones put together an even better effort as a follow-up. Jones was one of the best players on the field last week, recording seven more defensive tackles to go along with a sack and a pass knockdown.

Jones leads the CFL with 15 defensive tackles to start the year, which is something you should get used to. Jones finished second overall last season with 102 total, while also racking up three sacks, two interceptions, and one fumble recovery. Since debuting in 2022 with Edmonton, Jones has steadily ascended to one of the league’s best linebackers and that has been on full display once again in 2026.

ROBERT KENNEDY III | DEFENSIVE BACK | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Oh good, just what the Als need…another high-end defensive back. Already blessed with one of the best corner tandems in the league in Kabion Ento and Lorenzo Burns, you can now add Robert Kennedy III to the conversation with how he’s started this season.

After showing some nice flashes last year, Kennedy looks to have taken a big step in 2026. As part of Montreal’s 2-0 start, Kennedy has already recorded six defensive tackles, two forced fumbles and one interception that he ran back to the house. Slotting in at field halfback beside Ento, Kennedy has put together a stellar eight quarters early on.

NICK ANDERSON | LINEBACKER | EDMONTON ELKS

One big reason for optimism entering this season in Edmonton was a healthy Nick Anderson, and he showed why in Week 1. In helping the Elks start a crucial campaign positively, Anderson recorded a team-leading seven defensive tackles as part of a 29-21 win over Ottawa.

Injuries limited Anderson to just seven appearances last season, which certainly played a part in Edmonton’s struggles on defence at times. But let’s not forget how he entered the league. Anderson’s 2024 saw him co-lead the CFL with 111 defensive tackles while adding three sacks, two forced fumbles, and one interception on his way to being named Most Outstanding Rookie. Fully healthy again, Anderson looks to be very much in that type of form so far.

GEOFFREY CANTIN-ARKU | LINEBACKER | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Having Geoffrey Cantin-Arku in the fold was a big reason the Alouettes felt comfortable letting Darnell Sankey leave town in the off-season. Cantin-Arku, a 2024 CFL Canadian Draft first-round pick, has rewarded that faith from Montreal with a great start to the season. And it feels like there’s plenty more of where that came from.

Cantin-Arku has recorded 14 defensive tackles and one tackle for loss in helping the Als to an impressive 2-0 start. In his first year as Montreal’s full-time number one MIKE linebacker, Cantin-Arku has been a menace in the opposition backfield and has shown promising glimpses in coverage. Already with parts of two impressive seasons under his belt, Cantin-Arku looks like he’s going to be a major factor for the Alouettes defence all season long.