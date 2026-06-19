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Beauchemin fined for actions in Week 2

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) Department of Health, Safety and Integrity manages league discipline, while the Office of the Commissioner oversees suspendible offences.

 The Department – which includes Chief Football Operations Officer Greg Dick, Vice-President of Officiating Darren Hackwood, Associate Vice-President of Football Operations Ryan Janzen and Associate Vice-President of Health and Safety Eric Noivo – has issued one fine from Week 2.
  • Montreal defensive back Nate Beauchemin has been fined for delivering a low hit on Toronto quarterback Chad Kelly.

Per CFL policy, the league does not announce:

  • Amounts of player fines
  • Discipline related to dress code violations
  • Discipline involving teams or staff
  • Discipline involving players who have been released