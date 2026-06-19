Sean Millington to be inducted into CFHOF and Museum’s Class of 2026

TORONTO – When the Canadian Football Hall of Fame (CFHOF) and Museum opens its doors this fall to the Class of 2026, Sean Millington will stand tall alongside his fellow inductees as they are celebrated for their outstanding milestones and tremendous accomplishments.

The Vancouver native was invited to his hometown Lions’ practice, where the team’s current stars shared the news of his induction. The versatile running back is the second of six inductees unveiled from this year’s incoming Class, joining Brandon Banks. The remaining inductees will be revealed in the coming weeks. Tickets to the Induction Ceremony on the evening of September 17 are on sale now.

“It’s only fitting that Sean received this wonderful news from the team that he crafted some of the most outstanding moments of his incredible career with; where he brought fans to their feet and inspired a generation of young athletes to play with the same courage as The Diesel,” said CFHOF Executive Director Eric Noivo.

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The No. 1 overall selection in the 1990 CFL Canadian Draft went on to play 194 games in a 13-season (1991-2002, 2005) career spent with Edmonton, BC, Winnipeg and Toronto. Millington rushed for 6,086 yards, while totalling 9,322 yards from scrimmage and scoring 87 touchdowns. In addition to his offensive prowess, he recorded 176 special teams tackles to rank fourth all-time.

The former Simon Fraser University standout played 148 games with the Lions, where he won two Most Outstanding Canadian awards (1997 and 2000) and two Grey Cups (1994 and 2000).

Millington, Banks and the Class of 2026 will be feted on the eve of the annual Hall of Fame Game with the Alouettes visiting the hometown Tiger-Cats on Friday, September 18. Tickets are available here.

The Canadian Football Hall of Fame and Museum, located on the fourth floor of Hamilton Stadium, operates as a non-profit registered charity. Since 1963, it has been home to more than 80,000 Canadian football artifacts, ranging from equipment and trophies to photos and videos, spanning the rich history of the game.

CFHOF CLASS OF 2026