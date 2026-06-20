3 stats that defined Edmonton’s Week 3 win over Montreal

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EDMONTON — On a rainy Saturday afternoon at Commonwealth Stadium, the Edmonton Elks took down the Montreal Alouettes 32-29 in overtime.

The win marked Edmonton’s first 2-0 start since 2019 behind some strong play by Justin Rankin, while also handing Montreal quarterback Davis Alexander his first regular-season loss (13-1).

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Edmonton Elks’ win over the Montreal Alouettes in Week 3.

FROM STATS TO IMPACT

» Rankin’s pair of touchdowns power Elks over Alouettes in overtime

» Depth Charts: MTL | EDM

» Elks, Alouettes by the numbers

» CFL x World Vision Partnership Hub

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230 – Justin Rankin scrimmage yards

Leading the way through the rain for the Edmonton Elks was running back Justin Rankin, who finished with two touchdowns and a whopping 230 combined yards. The 28-year-old led the way on the ground and through the air for Edmonton, finishing with 179 yards on foot and 51 through the air.

With his two 30-plus-yard explosive touchdowns on top of all of that, Rankin was a huge part of the team’s win.

3 – Montreal Alouettes fumbles

Despite the Alouettes leading in net offence and first downs, the team also led in turnovers. Montreal struggled with fumbles specifically in the Edmonton rain, turning it over on two of them.

Both of the lost fumbles came late in the fourth quarter. First, Tyler Snead dropped the ball as the Alouettes were driving, all before Mario Alford coughed up the rock on a punt return just minutes later, leading directly to Edmonton points.

1 – Davis Alexander regular season losses

Saturday marked Montreal pivot Davis Alexander’s first regular season loss ever, dropping to a 13-1 record. Including playoffs, Alexander now holds a 15-2 record to begin his career.

Alexander’s first regular-season loss wasn’t due to poor play, as the 27-year-old completed 29-of-44 of his passes for 356 yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions, while adding 20 yards rushing on the ground.