3 Stats that defined Saskatchewan’s Week 3 win over Calgary

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CALGARY — It was a wild and windy afternoon in Calgary on Saturday, with the Saskatchewan Roughriders hanging on to beat the Calgary Stampeders 40-37 in overtime.

Trevor Harris had another sensational evening going 23 of 36 with 349 passing yards and three touchdown passes. The three-headed receiving monster of Kian Schaffer-Baker, Samuel Emilus, and KeeSean Johnson accounted for 80 per cent of Harris’ passing yards in their Week 3 victory.

Vernon Adams Jr. and the Calgary offence never truly found their stride as star tailback Dedrick Mills came alive in the fourth quarter, but his 103 yards, 73 of which came in the fourth quarter onwards, were not enough.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Saskatchewan Roughrider’s 40-37 win over the Calgary Stampeders in Week 3.

FROM STATS TO IMPACT

» Riders take down Stamps in OT thriller

» Depth Charts: SSK | CGY

» Game Tracker: Saskatchewan, Calgary by the numbers

» CFL x World Vision Partnership Hub

» About World Vision Canada

2 – KIAN SCHAFFER-BAKER TOUCHDOWNS

For the second straight week a Trevor Harris receiver pulled in multiple touchdown receptions. Schaffer-Baker once again led the Riders and the game in receiving, piling up 130 yards on eight receptions with two touchdown grabs. The Riders wideout was less than a yard away from tying his teammate Samuel Emilus‘ three touchdown game in Week 2 after he was brought down just short of the end zone in double overtime before Tommy Stevens punched home the game-winning score.

7/30 – DEDRICK MILLS STAT LINE GOING INTO THE FOURTH

The star running back for the Stampeders was stymied early on in this one by the Riders front seven. Mills only rushed seven times in the first three quarters for 30 yards. The 29-year-old turned it on late piling on 73 yards on eight carries in the fourth quarter and two overtime drives. He would also add two catches for 11 yards to finish with 114 yards from scrimmage in the game.

756 – PUNT YARDAGE

Mark Vassett and Oscar Chapman were busy at McMahon Stadium Saturday afternoon. The wind in Calgary played a massive part in the flow of the game with 14 total punts, including five straight drives in the first quarter where the punters were called upon. The Stamps and Vassett had eight punts, while the Riders and Chapman had six. Both defences were effective in keeping the offences at bay.