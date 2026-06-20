3 stats that defined Toronto’s Week 3 win over Ottawa

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OTTAWA — The Toronto Argonauts defeated the Ottawa REDBLACKS 44-24 on Friday afternoon at TD Place in a turnover-filled contest that featured nine giveaways.

Toronto built a first-half lead and weathered a late REDBLACKS push, while both teams were unable to consistently clean up mistakes throughout the game. In the end, the Argos escaped with their first win of the season in their first meeting against former head coach Ryan Dinwiddie.

Ottawa showed signs of progress in a roster still finding its footing, but could not overcome the early deficit to avoid an 0-2 start.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Toronto Argonauts’ win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS in Week 3.

FROM STATS TO IMPACT

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424 – CHAD KELLY PASSING YARD

While Toronto committed three second-half turnovers, Chad Kelly‘s early efficiency ensured the Argos never surrendered the lead. The 32-year-old recorded his second straight 400-yard passing game, finishing with 424 yards. Kelly generated explosive plays throughout the opening half, completing his first 13 passes and stretching the field with completions of 22, 24 and 47 yards in the first quarter alone.

Despite finishing the day with four interceptions, Kelly had already done enough damage before the fourth quarter. His four touchdown passes helped Toronto build a multi-possession lead that Ottawa could not erase.

6 – REDBLACKS POINTS OFF TURNOVERS

At the end of the third quarter and down 16 points, Ottawa still had a path back into the game. The REDBLACKS had already forced a second interception and added two more takeaways in the fourth, but were unable to turn those opportunities into touchdowns. Instead, Toronto’s defence repeatedly bent without breaking, forcing Ottawa to settle for field goals or come away empty-handed.

The defining sequence came after Kelly’s fourth interception. With Ottawa set up inches from the goal line, the Argos stuffed Daniel Adeboboye on a short-yardage attempt to force a turnover on downs and preserve a multi-possession lead.

6 – REDBLACKS GIVEAWAYS

Turnovers ultimately defined Ottawa’s night as much as they fuelled its comeback hopes. In addition to the turnover on downs late, the REDBLACKS added two more giveaways in the closing stages to finish with six total.

Toronto, meanwhile, made Ottawa pay. The Boatmen turned those extra possessions into 20 points, a key swing in a game where margins were already thin. With the turnover battle finishing 6–5 in Toronto’s favour, the Argos’ ability to capitalize on mistakes proved decisive.