Argos hold off REDBLACKS for first win of 2026

OTTAWA — The Toronto Argonauts kicked off the CFL’s first triple header of the season in style, defeating the Ottawa REDBLACKS 44-24 on Friday afternoon at TD Place Stadium to secure their first win of 2026.

Argos quarterback Chad Kelly finished with 424 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 25 of 32 passes. Kevin Mital paced the Argos’ receiving room with 178 yards on eight catches, while David Ungerer III, Damonte Coxie, Tyler Kahmann and Makai Polk each recorded touchdown receptions.

Ottawa’s opening drive lasted just two plays. Under pressure, Jake Maier‘s first downfield attempt fluttered into the hands of James Ceasar. Kelly and the Argos offence took advantage, moving efficiently down the field before Kelly connected with Polk for the game’s opening touchdown.

Maier settled in later in the first, completing all three of his passes on a four-play drive capped by a lob to Ayden Eberhardt for the receiver’s first touchdown with the REDBLACKS.

Toronto didn’t wait long to punch back. Kelly opened up the field with a 47-yard strike to Ungerer, then hit Coxie for a 24-yard touchdown on the very next play.

The second quarter sharpened into a defensive stretch, with Ottawa coming away with back-to-back takeaways. Nyles Morgan leapt over the line to stuff Kelly at the goal line, before Alonzo Addae stepped in front of a pass on the Argos’ next play for an interception. Toronto’s front — despite losing safety Robert Priester to a non-contact injury — also held firm, forcing four punts.

The Boatmen eventually broke the deadlock late in the half. Kelly found Kahmann for a score with 33 seconds remaining, keeping the rookie involved after his 100-yard CFL debut. Ottawa responded at the buzzer, with Brett Lauther adding a 49-yard field goal to cut it to 21-13 at the break.

Out of halftime, the Argos were in rhythm. Kelly’s longest pass of the afternoon set up a Lirim Hajrullahu chip-shot, and it wasn’t long before Toronto was back in the red zone. This time, Kelly converted for six with a bullet pass to Ungerer to extend the lead.

The REDBLACKS defence swung momentum back to the home side later in the second half, picking off Kelly three times as they chased down a multi-possession deficit. Despite the turnovers, Ottawa’s offence was unable to reach the end zone. After Kelly’s fourth interception of the game, the REDBLACKS were stopped inches from the goal line when Daniel Adeboboye was stuffed on a short-yardage attempt, giving Toronto the ball on downs.

Ottawa’s comeback push was ultimately derailed by consecutive turnovers, as Benjie Franklin outjumped Eugene Lewis for an interception before Jack Cassar recovered Pimpleton’s fumble on a punt return.

Maier finished with 281 yards, improving chemistry with fellow off-season addition Eberhardt, who saw a game-high 13 targets and racked up 129 yards.

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The Ottawa REDBLACKS return to action in Week 4 when they visit the Montreal Alouettes on Sunday, June 28. Ottawa has not beaten its East Division rival since Week 18 of the 2022 season.

The Toronto Argonauts head to Regina in Week 4 for a matchup with the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday, June 26. Saskatchewan swept the two-game season series in 2025, though the last meeting featuring Chad Kelly under centre ended in a 20-19 Toronto victory.