Riders take down Stamps to earn overtime win

CALGARY — In a double-overtime thriller to end an exciting CFL triple-header Saturday, the Saskatchewan Roughriders defeated the Calgary Stampeders 40-37.

It was short-yardage quarterbacks stealing the show as Tommy Stevens piled into the end zone in overtime for his second touchdown of the game to seal the win for the Riders after a torrent comeback by the Stamps.

The defences stole the show early on as there were five straight punts after Alex Hale opened the scoring with a 27-yard field goal on the first drive of the game. It was a windy afternoon in Calgary, and the weather had a major effect on field position. Oddly enough 35 of the games’ 55 regulation points were scored by teams driving into the wind, including the final touchdown in double overtime.

AJ Ouellette had 12 and 13-yard runs with Samuel Emilus hauling in a 38-yard reception as the Riders drove down the field to end the first quarter. Short-yardage quarterback Stevens would punch in the first touchdown of the game on a two-yard scamper to put the Riders up 10-0 early in the second quarter.

Calgary’s defence would ignite the Stamps with a Clarence Hicks strip sack deep in Saskatchewan territory. Mills powered the ball to the one-yard line before Quincy Vaughn leaped into the end zone for a one-yard score to match his counterpart Stevens.

The Green and White did not waste any time regaining their two possession lead as they strung together a four-play, 74-yard scoring drive. Trevor Harris launched one against the wind to Kian Schaffer-Baker, who did the rest by running 36 yards after the catch, resulting in a 53-yard touchdown score.

Schaffer-Baker continued his strong start to the season racking up 130 yards on eight receptions with two touchdowns after a 165-yard performance on 11 catches against BC in their Week 2 victory. Harris threw for 349 yards and three touchdowns despite cooling off later in the game.

Schaffer-Baker would double up with a four-yard score with 13 seconds remaining in the first half to give the Riders a 23-7 lead. It looked like the Riders would take the 16-point lead into the half as they managed to recover their kickoff at the Stampeders 43-yard line. After a five-yard catch by Ouellette, the Riders called on Hale for a 47-yard field goal attempt into the wind. The kick missed wide and with the wind in his sails Tyreik McAllister returned it 120 yards to bring the Stamps within nine going into halftime.

Jude McTamney cut further into the Saskatchewan lead in the third quarter with a 22-yard field goal to make it a six point game. The Riders would answer back with a six minute touchdown drive. A risky third down gamble paid off for the Riders, as they capped of the drive with a three-yard pass to KeeSean Johnson. To get to a 14-point lead, the Green and White would go aggressive again, as Ouellette was able to rumble in for the two-point convert to put the Riders up 31-17.

McAllister’s speed played a role again as a 14-yard rush was penalty aided to the Saskatchewan one-yard line. Vaughn was called upon again and he dove into the end zone for the one-yard score to cut the Riders lead to seven.

Dedrick Mills was held quiet by a stout Green and White run defence for the first three quarters with just seven carries for 30 yards. The spark plug of the Stamps offence got it going in the fourth quarter, though going for 59 yards on just seven carries. Mills added 11 yards on one carry in overtime, with his two 10+ yard rushes on the game-tying drive as the highlight of his night.

Vernon Adams Jr. did not have his best statistical game, but when the moment mattered the Stamps quarterback connected on a 12-yard score to Tevin Jones with a convert by McTamney to tie the game with 34 seconds left. Calgary’s signal caller finished 20 of 30 passing for 254 yards and one touchdown.

McTamney and Hale alternated field goals in the first overtime frame with the wind at their backs. The Stamps kicker would start the second overtime with a field goal before Stevens ran in the eventual game-winning touchdown from a yard out to see the Riders improve to 2-0 and the Stamps fall to 0-2.

RELATED

» Depth Charts: SSK | CGY

» Game Notes: Roughriders at Stampeders

» Game Tracker: Saskatchewan, Calgary by the numbers

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

SCORING PLAYS

Alex Hale 27-yard field goal (12:02, Q1) | SSK 3 CGY 0

Tommy Stevens two-yard touchdown run (14:05, Q2) | SSK 10 CGY 0

Quincy Vaughn one-yard touchdown run (07:51, Q2) | SSK 10 CGY 7

Trevor Harris 53-yard touchdown pass to Kian Schaffer-Baker (04:48, Q2) | SSK 17 CGY 7

Trevor Harris four-yard touchdown pass to Kian Schaffer-Baker (00:13, Q2) | SSK 23 CGY 7

Tyreik McAllister 120-yard missed field goal return for touchdown (00:00, Q2) | SSK 23 CGY 14

Jude McTamney 22-yard field goal (10:34, Q3) | SSK 23 CGY 17

Trevor Harris three-yard touchdown pass to KeeSean Johnson, two-point conversion by A.J. Ouellette (04:56, Q3) | SSK 31 CGY 17

Quincy Vaughn one-yard touchdown run (13:51, Q4) | SSK 31 CGY 24

Vernon Adams Jr. 12-yard touchdown pass to Tevin Jones (00:34, Q4) | SSK 31 CGY 31

Jude McTamney 17-yard field goal (OT1) | SSK 31 CGY 34

Alex Hale 38-yard field goal (OT1) | SSK 34 CGY 34

Jude McTamney 24-yard field goal (OT2) | SSK 34 CGY 37

Tommy Stevens one-yard touchdown run (OT2) | SSK 40 CGY 37

NEXT UP

The Saskatchewan Roughriders head back home for a Week 4 matchup against Chad Kelly and the Toronto Argonauts. The Argos are coming off a 44-24 win against the Ottawa REDBLACKS with Kelly throwing for four touchdowns, and four interceptions. The Riders took both matchups against the Argos last season. This will be the third straight game away from their home stadium for the Argos as the World Cup takes over BMO Field.

The Calgary Stampeders head to Kelowna to face the BC Lions in Week 4 as the Lions’ stadium, similar to the Argos is occupied by the World Cup. BC had the Stamps number last year winning both matchups by double digits. The Stamps defence will look to slow down Nathan Rourke, who is coming off a Week 3 loss against Bo Levi Mitchell and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.