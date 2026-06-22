3 CFL Fantasy quarterback predictions that look brilliant so far

TORONTO — During the off-season, several CFL players were asked to identify quarterbacks they expected to be strong options in CFL Fantasy presented by theScore Bet.

Three weeks into the season, those predictions are looking pretty good.

From established veterans to rising stars, the quarterbacks selected by their peers have helped drive some of the CFL’s most productive offences through the opening weeks of 2026. As Week 4 approaches, here’s a look at three quarterback endorsements from the off-season and how those picks have held up so far.

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DAVIS ALEXANDER | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

When asked to identify a quarterback fantasy managers should keep an eye on, Calgary Stampeders receiver Jalen Philpot pointed to Montreal’s Davis Alexander.

“Let’s go Davis Alexander,” said Philpot. “He’s mobile, he can throw the deep ball and they’ve got some great receivers over there. I think he’s always a solid lock to put up 20 or 30 points every week. He does a lot for that offence.”

Three weeks into the season, Philpot’s prediction has aged extremely well. Alexander enters Week 4 as the highest-scoring quarterback in CFL Fantasy presented by theScore Bet with 66.3 fantasy points. He’s also thrown for a league-leading 1,133 yards while adding five touchdown passes.

Alexander’s chemistry with Philpot’s brother Tyson has been a major factor in that success. The pair have connected for a number of explosive plays, helping Montreal remain one of the CFL’s most dangerous offensive teams and Tyson score a league-high 80.9 fantasy points. Even after suffering the first regular-season loss of his career in Week 3, Alexander continues to be one of the safest fantasy options available.

TREVOR HARRIS | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Saskatchewan Roughriders running back AJ Ouellette’s endorsement of Trevor Harris came with a little more personality.

“Trevor’s been putting in work,” said Ouellette with a grin.” He’s gained some muscle this off-season. He looks like a person you don’t want to see in a dark alley. He’s found the weight room, so I’m expecting him to truck some linebackers, hurdle some safeties and make some plays.”

While Harris hasn’t been running over defenders on his way to the end zone, Ouellette’s confidence in his quarterback appears well founded.

The veteran enters Week 4 with 53 fantasy points despite playing only two games. Harris has thrown for 766 yards and six touchdowns while helping Saskatchewan open the season with a perfect 2-0 record. His efficiency has been equally impressive, as the Roughriders continue to get big contributions from one of the CFL’s deepest receiving groups.

The rushing touchdowns Ouellette envisioned haven’t materialized yet, but Harris has had no problem generating fantasy production through the air.

CODY FAJARDO | EDMONTON ELKS

Edmonton Elks running back Justin Rankin didn’t need many words when it came time to make his quarterback selection.

“C7. The man, the myth, the legend. Cody Fajardo,” said the tailback.

Given Edmonton’s start to the season, it’s hard to argue with the choice.

Fajardo enters Week 4 with 34.1 fantasy points after throwing for 497 yards and two touchdowns in his first two games. More importantly, Edmonton has won both contests, including a Week 3 victory over Montreal that immediately grabbed the attention of the rest of the league.

The endorsement becomes even more interesting when you consider who’s giving it. Rankin has been the second most productive fantasy player in the CFL through the opening weeks of the season, racking up 70.6 fantasy points and nearly 500 yards from scrimmage in just two games.

With Rankin dominating on the ground and Fajardo providing steady production under centre, Edmonton’s offence has quickly become one of the most intriguing units in CFL Fantasy.