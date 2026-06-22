Overreaction Monday: 5 hot takes from Week 3

Welcome to Overreaction Monday, where we look back on the previous week’s action and root out some angles that could be prone to hot takes that might be a tad over the top. Either from fans and the media in general or, maybe just specifically me.

This week, deja vu in Ottawa, but far from it in Edmonton.

And it’s never too early to talk about a perfect season.

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THE ELKS ARE BACK, BABY!

The Edmonton Elks have a recent past of beginning seasons in a very negative, very winless light.

But this year, they opened with a rain-soaked victory in Ottawa, one that told us not a lot about them other than what we already knew; that running back Justin Rankin is ready to give the league’s QBs some backfield competition for the George Reed Most Outstanding Player award.

Edmonton’s Week 3 win over the Montreal Alouettes (also rain-soaked and also powered greatly by Rankin) told us more. But how much more?

“These guys are contenders for the division.”

THE VERDICT: Too soon to tell. But that win over the Als was a tremendous one, complete with the Elks climbing out of a deep hole and taking it away from a very good team that seemed in almost complete control. Same as it ever was for the Elks? Nuh-uh. This team is a contender. I can’t wait to see what they’re capable of in good weather.

SAME OLD SAME OLD?

Much chagrin is evident over the early stages of the Ottawa REDBLACKS season.

With the team getting out to an 0-2 start — and with a recent history of less than stellar campaigns (a playoff spot in 2024 being the exception) — the early season chatter along the Rideau may be fraught with tales of doom.

A team that loaded up in free agency, and that has a ton of talent on paper, has not immediately shaken the ghosts of poor starts past.

“Here we go again.”?

THE VERDICT: Fair reaction, based on recent, adjacent seasons and the way in which the team lost to Toronto in Week 3. However, there are explosive playmakers throughout the Ottawa line-up and they do seem to have the talent to be much more than they have shown. A new-look team like Ottawa’s always needs time to gel, and perhaps we need to be patient. A road win in Montreal in Week 4 would certainly change the mood in The Capital very quickly.

A QUARTERBACK CHANGE IMMINENT?

Further to the plight of the REDBLACKS, the struggles of the team under Jake Maier will not go unnoticed. Far from it.

Quarterbacks get the glory when things are good and they are also the focal point when the team is struggling.

“The REDBLACKS need to put Dru Brown in.”

THE VERDICT: Fair to say. I’m not usually one for pulling the ‘chutes on a quarterback this quickly, and I can’t for a second believe that all of the REDBLACKS’ troubles can be parked in Maier’s driveway. However, I’d liken this situation to an NHL coach pulling the goalie, mid-game — even if that netminder is not to blame — just to give the squad a shot of nitro to change up the vibe. With a quarterback of Brown’s explosive capabilities on the sideline, Ottawa might alter their early-season narrative with a change. In Ryan Dinwiddie we must trust, however.

IT’S ALL SPIRALLING OUT OF CONTROL

Both the Calgary Stampeders and BC Lions find themselves winless after each playing a couple of games, and though it’s a long season, they’ve already got a couple of division mates two games ahead.

The Stampeders handled West Division foes pretty well in the regular season in 2025, including the two teams they’ve lost to in 2026, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Lions were a lot of prognosticators’ picks (oh, hello) to win the West and head to the 113th Grey Cup in November. However, a defence that is struggling mightily coupled with a remarkably unfortunate spate of injuries in the receiving corps has them in a bit of a spot of bother.

“It’s gonna be a disappointing year.”

THE VERDICT: Way too soon to say. The Lions defence was not an overly strong asset in 2025 either. Until it was. And the Stampeders have lost once in overtime and once on a walk-off field goal, so they are riiiiight there. If either can start stringing some wins together, we will quickly forget about these less-than-ideal starts. It just so happens that these 0-2 teams meet in Week 4, with Calgary visiting BC, playing the Lions in Kelowna. Let’s see how that goes in what is, quite obviously, a very big game for both of them.

HERE WE GO! 18-0!

Two impressive wins by the reigning champs, in two different ways, has them at the top of the power rankings and looking almost invincible in the early going.

Almost, I say.

Saskatchewan’s Week 2 victory over BC was a hard-fought, determined, relatively clean effort, and the Week 3 win in Calgary — dotted with some eyebrow-arching missteps, sure —showed even more determination, what with the ‘Riders coughing up a fourth quarter lead only to scratch and claw their way to an overtime triumph.

Good teams win their fair share. Great teams win more than that and display that they can do it in many different ways, including games against quality opponents when they, themselves, are not at their very best.

“This team will never lose again.”

THE VERDICT: Overreaction. The Riders are certainly a tough out, but no team has gone perfect in my lifetime and no team ever will. Sorry, Saskatchewan.