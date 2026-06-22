REDBLACKS release quarterback Max Duggan, sign quarterback Nicholas Vattiato

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Monday they have released quarterback Max Duggan and signed quarterback Nicholas Vattiato.

Duggan signed with the REDBLACKS in May after spending 2025 with the Toronto Argonauts, where he completed 13 of 17 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown.

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Vattiato saw action in 41 games over five seasons at Middle Tennessee, completing 918 of 1,419 pass attempts for 9,674 yards with 62 touchdowns and 37 interceptions, while also adding 336 carries for 534 yards and five touchdowns.