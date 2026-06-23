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News June 23, 2026

Bo Levi Mitchell headlines Week 3 Players of the Week

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

TORONTO – Bo Levi Mitchell, Justin Rankin and Kevin Mital have been named Week 3 Players of the Week in the Canadian Football League (CFL). The honour spotlights exceptional statistical performances, pivotal plays, game-breaking feats and more.

The three players were chosen by a panel composed of representatives from the CFL’s Football Operations, Player and Game Statistics, and Content departments.

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  1. BO LEVI MITCHELL | QB | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS | BC 27 – HAM 41
    • 15-of-18 (83.3 per cent)
    • Fourth career five-touchdown pass game
    • 285 passing yards (15.8 average)
    • Three 30-yard+ passes, including a 56-yard effort to Kiondré Smith for a touchdown in the opening minute
    • Back-to-back games with perfect 158.3 efficiency rating
  2. JUSTIN RANKIN | RB | EDMONTON ELKS | MTL 29 – EDM 32
    • 18 rushes for 179 yards (9.9 average); second 100-yard+ game of the season
    • Two third-quarter touchdowns – 36- and 47-yard efforts
    • Seven rushes 10-yards+ and two for 20-yards+
    • Five receptions on five targets for 51 yards
    • Career-high 230 yards from scrimmage
    • Second Player of the Week honour (W1)
  3. KEVIN MITAL | REC | TORONTO ARGONAUTS | TOR 44 – OTT 24
    • Eight receptions on 11 targets
    • Career-high 178 yards (22.3 average); third career 100-yard+ game and second of the season
    • Three 30-yard+ catches, including a 56-yard effort in the third quarter
    • 50 yards after catch
    • Three second down conversions

2026 PLAYERS OF THE WEEK – IN REVIEW