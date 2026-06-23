Bombers acquire quarterback Dru Brown in trade with REDBLACKS

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Tuesday the team has acquired quarterback Dru Brown and a second round pick in the 2027 CFL Canadian Draft (previously traded by Winnipeg to Ottawa), in exchange for Winnipeg’s first round selection in 2027 and a second round selection in 2028 (conditional).

Brown first came to the CFL with the Blue Bombers in 2021 and spent three seasons with the club, appearing in 38 games over that span and going 2-1 in his three starts while also being a member of the 108th Grey Cup championship team in 2021.

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His negotiating rights were traded to Ottawa on January 18, 2024, before he became a free agent. After signing with the REDBLACKS, Brown became the team’s starter in 2024-25.

Brown appeared in 11 games with Ottawa in 2025 and completed 71.5 percent of his passes for 2,389 yards with 14 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. In his first season with Ottawa the team was 8-6 in his 14 starts and advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2018 as he threw for 3,959 yards and 18 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

In 2023, his last season in Winnipeg before heading to Ottawa, Brown set a CFL record for the most touchdown passes thrown without an interception in a season with nine.

The Blue Bombers first signed Brown on March 11, 2020, but the 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He made his debut in 2021.

Brown split his college days between the College of San Mateo (2015), Hawaii (2016-17) and Oklahoma State (2018-19). He was named the MVP of the 2016 Hawaii Bowl after leading Hawaii to a win over Middle Tennessee

“We want to thank Dru for his contributions to our football club and the Ottawa community over his time here and we wish him all the best in the future,” said Shawn Burke, vice president of football Operations of the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

Full trade details