Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 4 picks

TORONTO — Week 4 is here, and the first three weeks of the season have delivered no shortage of excitement.

Edmonton is off to a hot 2-0 start, while Canadian players from across the league are beginning to carve out superstar seasons.

What surprises are waiting around the corner? Our writers make their picks for Week 4.

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EDMONTON AT WINNIPEG

Thursday, June 25

8:30 p.m. ET

TSN/CFL+

Two strong West Division teams meet to open Week 4. Edmonton enters at 2-0 behind the dynamic play of running back Justin Rankin, who has emerged as one of the league’s most explosive offensive weapons. The Elks have also received steady quarterback play from Cody Fajardo as they look to start 3-0 for the first time since 2017.

The task this week is certainly not an easy one. Winnipeg returns from a bye looking to bounce back after its Week 2 loss to Hamilton. Mike O’Shea’s team has rarely lost consecutive games at Princess Auto Stadium, and with Zach Collaros, Brady Oliveira and a rested Bombers squad waiting, the writers are giving the edge to the home side.

WRITERS’ PICK: 60% Winnipeg

TORONTO AT SASKATCHEWAN

Friday, June 26

9:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CBSSN/CFL+

The Roughriders have looked every bit like defending 112th Grey Cup champions through the opening weeks of the season. Trevor Harris is playing outstanding football, while Samuel Emilus, KeeSean Johnson and Kian Schaffer-Baker have formed one of the CFL’s most dangerous receiving groups.

Toronto, meanwhile, has shown plenty of offensive firepower, especially in their Week 3 win over Ottawa. Chad Kelly has thrown for more than 400 yards in consecutive games and continues to build chemistry with a talented group of pass-catchers. Still, a trip to Regina is one of the toughest assignments in the league, and every writer is siding with the Green and White.

WRITERS’ PICK: 100% Saskatchewan

CALGARY AT BC

Saturday, June 27

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CBSSN/CFL+

The Lions return to British Columbia looking for their first win of the season after a difficult opening stretch. Nathan Rourke and the offence have produced points, but BC continues to search for answers defensively as it prepares to host the first CFL regular season game in Kelowna.

Calgary may be 0-2, but the Stampeders have been ultra competitive in both contests and now get another chance to break into the win column. Vernon Adams Jr. faces the Lions once again, while Dedrick Mills continues to provide Calgary with a physical presence on the ground. The writers see this as one of the week’s closest matchups, with a slight majority backing the home team.

WRITERS’ PICK: 60% BC

OTTAWA AT MONTREAL

Sunday, June 28

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CBSSN/CFL+

Davis Alexander’s regular season winning streak may be over, but the Alouettes remain one of the CFL’s most dangerous teams. Tyson Philpot and Tyler Snead continue to produce at an elite level, and Montreal will look to rebound at home after suffering its first regular season loss in recent memory.

Ottawa is still looking to find its rhythm on offence. The REDBLACKS have shown flashes through the first two weeks but are continuing to build consistency as they settle into the season. They’ll now face a Montreal team looking to bounce back at home, making for a difficult test. Despite Ottawa’s potential, the writers are unanimous in siding with the Alouettes this week.

WRITERS’ PICK: 100% Montreal