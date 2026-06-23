Riders sign American defensive back James Burgess Jr.

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back James Burgess Jr, the team announced on Tuesday.

Burgess Jr. (six-foot-three, 190 pounds) rejoins the Roughriders, having spent training camp with the Club in 2026. Prior to the Riders, Burgess Jr. signed with the NFL’s New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent.

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Burgess Jr. spent four collegiate seasons (2021–24) at Alabama State, finishing his senior year with four interceptions while playing cornerback. In 12 games during the 2024 season, he recorded 53 tackles (including four for loss), 10 pass deflections, one sack, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

His standout 2024 campaign earned multiple honors, including the Aeneas Williams Award, given to the nation’s top HBCU defensive back, as well as First-Team All-American and First-Team All-SWAC recognition. In 2023, he recorded two interceptions — both returned for touchdowns — alongside 32 tackles and 11 pass deflections in 11 games.