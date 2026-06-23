Riders to debut prairie blizzard jerseys on Friday

REGINA — A sea of white is coming to Mosaic Stadium.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Tuesday that they will unveil their new Prairie Blizzard uniform, a special one-time look that will be worn when the Club hosts the Toronto Argonauts in Regina.

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Created exclusively for this unique matchup, the Prairie Blizzard uniform reimagines the Roughriders’ traditional road look with a look that puts a special emphasis on the whiteof the green and white.

“When we found out that we would be hosting a Toronto home game at Mosaic Stadium and therefore wearing white at home, we worked quickly with our partners at New Era to create something special for fans,” said Director of Retail Operations Mark Habicht. “The inspiration behind the design was to create a fresh white version of the Club’s iconic logo, eliminating the black entirely to place the full emphasis on the Roughriders’ core colours.”

The custom logo appears on the sleeves, pants and helmet, creating a cohesive look from head to toe. White numbers outlined in green complete the Prairie Blizzard look.

To commemorate the occasion, the Roughriders will be giving away the game-worn jerseys in a special “jerseys off our back” promotion after the game is over. Only fans in attendance will be eligible to win a jersey which will be handed off to them by the player themselves at the conclusion of the game. (Winning fans will receive an email with details by the end of the first half). Tickets to the game are available at Riderville.com.

A limited-edition retail version of the Prairie Blizzard jersey will also be available for purchase. With only 500 pieces made, the collectible jersey will feature “RIDER NATION 13” on the back and an individually numbered jock tag designed in the special white-and-green colour scheme.

Fans can also purchase a selection of Prairie Blizzard-inspired merchandise beginning June 23rd. The collection includes a polo shirt, t-shirt, hat and mini helmet. All fans are asked to wear white to Friday’s matchup to match the team.