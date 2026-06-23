Start vs. Sit: 2 must-plays and who to avoid in Week 4

Week 3 gave us some absolutely massive fantasy performances, including Justin Rankin notching an insane 40 fantasy points.

Will the high-scoring continue into Week 4?

As usual, we kick off the week with two Starts, two Sits, helping you with your tough decisions no matter what fantasy format you’re playing.

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START

KIAN SCHAFFER-BAKER | RECEIVER | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Toronto at Saskatchewan | Friday, June 26 | TSN/CBSSN/CFL+

We may finally be witnessing the arrival of one of the league’s most gifted receivers. Kian Schaffer-Baker followed up his 27.5 Fantasy Point performance in Week 2 with 33 FP in Saturday’s thriller over the Stampeders. In his first two games, Schaffer-Baker has caught 19 of 22 targets for 295 yards and a pair of majors, and there’s no reason to suggest his eventual regression is coming soon.

The Roughriders will face an Argos defence that is still looking to find consistency against the pass early this season, and with pivot Trevor Harris averaging 26.5 FP per game, expect Saskatchewan’s passing attack to bring fear to opposing defences. Right now, Schaffer-Baker is the hot hand in the offence, giving him the slightest of edges over an equally productive Samuel Emilus.

SIT

NATHAN ROURKE | QUARTERBACK | BC LIONS

Calgary at BC | Saturday, June 27 | TSN/CBSSN/CFL+

Nathan Rourke is elite, make no mistake about it. However, it’s a daunting task for any quarterback to contend with having five of his regular receivers sidelined. Rourke managed just 13.6 FP in Friday’s loss to Hamilton, throwing just one major and generating six rushing yards. It’s been a slow start for the reigning George Reed Most Outstanding Player, who has only two touchdown passes while averaging 19.3 FP per game.

The Lions could get Keon Hatcher Sr. back, but will contend with a Stampeders defence that recorded a pair of sacks and a fumble recovery in Week 3. Putting pressure on Rourke will be priority one for Calgary, and if BC’s receiving corps remains uncertain, this is one of the rare weeks where having Rourke in your lineup could backfire.

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START

DAVID UNGERER III | RECEIVER | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Toronto at Saskatchewan | Friday, June 26 | TSN/CBSSN/CFL+

The Argos have an explosive fleet of receivers, yet it’s David Ungerer III who has been a consistent presence for Chad Kelly in the first two games. Ungerer has scored touchdowns in both contests while making the most of his 12 targets. Toronto has shown the ability to light up the scoreboard and won’t be intimidated by the Riders on Friday Night Football.

Kelly is averaging 11.1 yards per pass and will continue to push the ball downfield. Kevin Mital is off to a blistering start, and Damonte Coxie and Makai Polk will get their share of targets, but the bet here is that Ungerer III keeps making defences pay for not focusing on him.

SIT

JUSTIN HARDY | RECEIVER | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Ottawa at Montreal | Sunday, June 28 | TSN/RDS/CBSSN/CFL+

The REDBLACKS are still searching for offensive consistency under quarterback Jake Maier. Justin Hardy’s production reflects that, as the pass-catcher has recorded six receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown through his first two games. Outside of Ayden Eberhardt, Ottawa’s receiving corps has yet to fully hit its stride, with Eugene Lewis also off to a quieter start than many expected.

Finding that rhythm on the road against the Alouettes presents another difficult challenge. Hardy is a perennial 1,000-yard receiver and the REDBLACKS have the talent to produce more as the season progresses, but for Week 4, fantasy managers may want to consider other options.