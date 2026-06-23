Weekly Predictor: Who wins in Week 4?

We have had some stellar offensive performances so far in 2026, and many more to come in Week 4.

Kian Schaffer-Baker is off to a hot start with 295 receiving yards in two games, while Tyson Philpot has 389 yards through his first three.

Justin Rankin has gotten off to a lightning start with 426 yards from scrimmage in his first two games of the year, and we’ve already had four quarterbacks hit the 400-yard passing mark in a game, including two from Chad Kelly.

I can’t wait to see what’s still to come, although we have to anticipate that defences across the league are ready to respond after so much success from the other side of the ball.

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EDMONTON AT WINNIPEG

Thursday, June 25

8:30 p.m. ET

TSN/CFL+

If this game was played in Edmonton, I wouldn’t hesitate to pick the Elks to go 3-0 for the first time since 2017.

However, whenever a team walks into the hornets’ nest that is Princess Auto Stadium, it gives you pause.

The Bombers are coming off a bye week to recalibrate after Bo Levi Mitchell and the Tiger-Cats impressed two weeks ago in a 37-27 win over Winnipeg.

I’m not sure if the team and new offensive coordinator Tommy Condell are still working through some growing pains or if there should be greater concern.

But over in Edmonton, there is no question that Justin Rankin is every bit the superstar-calibre running back a team can lean on at any time. Rankin is nearly unstoppable and is scoring from everywhere.

The Bombers’ defence watched Dedrick Mills and Larry Rountree III both rush for more than 100 yards, and Winnipeg has surrendered an average of 171 rushing yards per game.

Uh-oh!

The Bombers can try to fill the gaps, but then you have to believe Cody Fajardo will start calling his own number, as he did on the game-winning touchdown last week.

OK, I’ve talked myself into it. Home field won’t stop Rankin from continuing to wow crowds, both at home and on the road.

PICK: EDMONTON

TORONTO AT SASKATCHEWAN

Friday, June 26

9:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CBSSN/CFL+

Saskatchewan is buzzing after a 112th Grey Cup championship and now a 2-0 start, with Trevor Harris and company coming out firing this season.

The three-headed monster of Kian Schaffer-Baker, Samuel Emilus and KeeSean Johnson is troublesome for every defensive secondary across the league.

The Riders’ defence has started well in back-to-back weeks, but has been worn down as games progress after losing members of the secondary to injury in consecutive contests. Defensive absences aren’t ideal when Chad Kelly is coming off back-to-back 400-yard passing games.

Kelly has been a pleasant surprise for the Argonauts, considering nobody truly knew what he’d be able to do after a full year away from the game. He looks refreshed and is quickly developing chemistry with multiple receivers.

We could have another explosive matchup on our hands, but I’m still a bit wary of picking Toronto, especially with a short week and a trip to Regina on deck.

PICK: SASKATCHEWAN

CALGARY AT BC

Saturday, June 27

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CBSSN/CFL+

The Lions are bringing us the first CFL game from Kelowna, B.C. this week.

If you’ve never been to the Okanagan region of British Columbia, you’re missing out on one of Canada’s gems. I’m glad to see the Lions spreading their brand across the province, as they’ve already played a preseason game on Vancouver Island and will now host a pair of regular season games in the interior.

However, the Lions are struggling to start the year, and injuries aren’t helping. They’ll be hoping Keon Hatcher Sr. is back to full health, but the Lions could use additional reinforcements at receiver, though rookie Nick Cenacle filled in admirably with two touchdowns in his CFL debut in Week 3.

Nathan Rourke and James Butler need to lead the charge, although it’s more the defence that has been letting the Lions down. BC has scored the second-most points per game this season, yet have also allowed the second-most points per game.

In come the Calgary Stampeders, who have started the season 0-2 but have been within one possession of winning both games.

Vernon Adams Jr. wasn’t able to beat his former team in three attempts last season, including a heartbreaking loss in the Western Semi-Final.

But the Stampeders are catching the Lions at a fragile time, with injuries piling up and a defence struggling to find its footing.

When you have Dedrick Mills controlling the game and rolling downhill, it could be another long day for the Lions.

PICK: CALGARY

OTTAWA AT MONTREAL

Sunday, June 28

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CBSSN/CFL+

Well, I guess we’ll have to find something else to talk about now that Davis Alexander has lost a regular season game.

Or is Alexander on the verge of starting another impressive winning streak?

Tyson Philpot and Tyler Snead are leading the way in receiving yards after three weeks, and I’m starting to see Alexander Hollins develop chemistry with his quarterback. If Hollins can return to being a game-breaking receiver, the Alouettes are going to be even more dangerous.

The Alouettes also need a stronger running game, so there are still imperfections within their offence as it prepares to face the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

Ottawa, though, has some flaws of its own to start the season. Jake Maier has had difficulties at quarterback, the REDBLACKS have been unable to establish a running game, and they’ve turned the ball over 10 times in their first two contests.

There is still plenty of time for a turnaround for a new-look Ottawa team, but going into Montreal is not an easy place to start.

PICK: MONTREAL