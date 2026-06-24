3 keys to victory for Edmonton, Winnipeg in Week 4

WINNIPEG — The Edmonton Elks are looking to make it three straight wins to open the season when they visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Princess Auto Stadium on Thursday night.

Edmonton downed Ottawa in Week 1 and Montreal in Week 3.

Winnipeg had a bye after falling 37-27 to Hamilton on June 11.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Thursday’s 8:30 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN in Canada, and on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.

RELATED

» Depth Charts: EDM | WPG

» Game Notes: Elks at Blue Bombers

» Tickets: Edmonton at Winnipeg

» Injury Reports: Stay up to date

» Who’s gonna win? Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch now!

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

EDMONTON ELKS

1. THE RUN GAME

The Elks lead the league through three weeks in average rushing yards per game with 161.5. Running back Justin Rankin is tops among all rushers with 281 yards, but is facing a defence that’s been the best at stopping the run. Rankin and Edmonton’s offensive line versus a front led by Jake Ceresna, Willie Jefferson and Tony Jones is must-watch.

2. STOPPING BRADY OLIVEIRA

The Elks’ own front will be under the microscope after giving up 225 yards on the ground across their first two games. With star rusher Brady Oliveira staring them down, lineman Jared Brinkman, linebacker Brock Mogensen, who fills in for the injured Nick Anderson, and the rest of the defence has to bring their A-game.

3. A BIG GAME AT WIDEOUT

At some point, someone not named Justin Rankin needs to step up in the pass game. Receivers TJ Luther and Austin Mack seem to be the likely candidates.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

1. PRESSURE IN THE BACKFIELD

Winning the fight at the line of scrimmage serves two benefits for the Bombers. One, it puts pressure on Rankin, and two, it will force Elks’ quarterback Cody Fajardo into quick decisions. Ceresna is tied for the league lead with three sacks and will be relied upon to lead the way.

2. AIR IT OUT ZACH COLLAROS

Zach Collaros should be feeling good coming off a 421-yard game. Taking shots downfield can result in quick strikes and shift the defensive focus to open holes for Oliveira.

3. CAN TOMMY NIELD KEEP IT UP?

There likely weren’t many people who had receiver Tommy Nield leading the Bombers receiving corps in yards at any point this season. He’s already well over a quarter of the way to his career-high 535 yards he had a season ago with Saskatchewan and has proven to be a legitimate threat in the pass game. If he comes to play again alongside Nic Demski, Ontaria Wilson and Tim White, it could mean trouble for the Elks secondary.

NEED TO KNOW: