4 storylines to watch in Week 4

TORONTO — Week 4 brings together some of the CFL’s most intriguing early-season storylines.

The Edmonton Elks and Saskatchewan Roughriders will put their undefeated records on the line, veteran quarterbacks look to gain an edge in important divisional matchups and several teams have an opportunity to build momentum before the calendar turns to July.

Here are four storylines to watch this weekend.

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CAN THE ELKS STAY UNDEFEATED?

Edmonton at Winnipeg | Thursday, June 25 | 8:30 p.m. ET | TSN/CFL+

The Edmonton Elks have been one of the biggest surprises of the young season.

After finishing 2025 on the outside of the playoff picture, Edmonton has opened 2026 with back-to-back victories behind the stellar play of Justin Rankin, who has quickly emerged as an early George Reed Most Outstanding Player candidate. Rankin leads the CFL in rushing with 281 yards and has been a constant big-play threat whenever he touches the football. Quarterback Cody Fajardo has also provided steady leadership as the Elks chase their first 3-0 start since 2017.

This week presents another tough challenge to Mark Kilam’s team. While Edmonton’s two victories came against East Division opponents, Thursday’s contest carries extra weight as a West Division showdown. Winnipeg returns from a bye week looking to respond after its loss to Hamilton, and the Blue Bombers have added some insurance behind Zach Collaros after acquiring Dru Brown, who will once again serve as the veteran’s backup. If the Elks can leave Princess Auto Stadium with another victory, it will send a strong message to the rest of the division.

HAVE THE ARGONAUTS BOUNCED BACK?

Toronto at Saskatchewan | Friday, June 26 | 9:00 p.m. ET | TSN/CBSSN/CFL+

For much of the 2021 through 2024 seasons, the Toronto Argonauts were in the mix to win the East Division.

With their starting QB sidelined, last season was a step back by those standards. Now, there are signs Toronto could once again be a factor near the top of the standings.

Chad Kelly has thrown for more than 400 yards in consecutive games and appears to be regaining the form that helped make him one of the league’s most dangerous quarterbacks. New head coach Mike Miller has also earned his first win as the bench boss in Toronto while providing schematic continuity with Kelly under centre. Now Miller and the Double Blue head into one of the toughest road tests in the CFL.

Standing in Toronto’s way are the undefeated Roughriders. Trevor Harris is playing some of the best football of his career, while Samuel Emilus, KeeSean Johnson and Kian Schaffer-Baker have helped turn Saskatchewan’s offence into one of the league’s most explosive units.

If the Argonauts can go into Regina and hand the defending Grey Cup champions their first loss of the season, it could tell us a lot about where Toronto stands in the CFL pecking order.

WHO GETS THEIR FIRST WIN?

Calgary at BC | Saturday, June 27 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TSN/CBSSN/CFL+

Something has to give for these two Western contenders in Kelowna.

Both the Lions and Stampeders enter Week 4 searching for their first victory of the season despite showing plenty of positives through the opening weeks. BC has moved the football effectively behind Nathan Rourke, while Calgary has been incredibly competitive in each of its first two contests with Vernon Adams Jr. delivering several clutch moments late in games.

The quarterback matchup alone is worth watching. Adams Jr. will once again face the team he used to lead, looking to finally earn a victory against his former club after going 0-3 against BC last season. He’ll have the help of running back Dedrick Mills, who went over 100 yards rushing in both of his games this season, alongside a talented receiving group led by Canadian receiver Jalen Philpot.

On the other side, the Lions continue to monitor the health of their receiving corps, with Keon Hatcher Sr.’s status worth keeping an eye on as kickoff approaches, while rookie Nick Cenacle took the league by storm in Week 3 by scoring a pair of touchdowns to go along 120 receiving yards in his CFL debut. With two talented teams still searching for their first win, Saturday’s game could be one of the most compelling matchups of the week.

HOW WILL THE REDBLACKS RESPOND?

Ottawa at Montreal | Sunday, June 28 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS/CBSSN/CFL+

The Ottawa REDBLACKS made headlines this week by signing veteran quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, reuniting him with head coach and general manager Ryan Dinwiddie, and trading former starter Dru Brown to Winnipeg. It’s still too early to know exactly what impact the signing will have on Ottawa’s season, but Sunday’s matchup in Montreal already feels important. Whether it’s Jake Maier or Bethel-Thompson leading the way the rest of the year, Ottawa will be looking to avoid starting the season 0-3.

The REDBLACKS have shown flashes through the opening weeks and now head into an important East Division matchup against a Montreal team looking to respond after suffering Davis Alexander‘s first regular season loss as a starter. Alexander remains one of the CFL’s elite quarterbacks, making this an excellent measuring stick for Ottawa as it looks to build momentum.

A strong performance from the REDBLACKS against the Alouettes would not only give Ottawa a chance to earn a statement victory, it would also provide another step forward for an offence that has shown signs of progress early in the season. Against Alexander, Tyson Philpot, Tyler Snead and a motivated Montreal team, the challenge is significant. So is the opportunity.