5 CFL Weekly Fantasy Sleepers you need in your lineup in Week 4

CFL Weekly Fantasy users who rode with one of our Week 3 Sleepers were rewarded, as Montreal running back Travis Theis hit a career-best 28.8 Fantasy Points in the Als’ overtime loss to the Elks.

Who has the best chance to be the Week 4 version of Theis? Here are five sleepers capable of exceeding expectations.

CFL WEEKLY FANTASY

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SAMUEL HICKS | RUNNING BACK | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

$7,500 Salary

Toronto at Saskatchewan | Friday, June 26 | TSN/CBSSN/CFL+

Don’t look now, but the Argonauts may have already solved their issues with the ground game. Samuel Hicks followed up his 11.2 FP in Week 2 with 17.9 Fantasy Points in Week 3, amassing 89 total yards and a touchdown on 19 touches from scrimmage.

Toronto leads the league with 8.21 yards per play. The return of quarterback Chad Kelly has led to the Argos averaging 501 total yards in their first two games, and with Hicks continuing to develop into a vital piece of the offence, count on him getting a significant workload against a Roughriders defence allowing 5.6 yards per carry. Hicks isn’t going to be a sleeper much longer, so add him before his salary climbs.

CODY FAJARDO | QUARTERBACK | EDMONTON ELKS

$13,300 Salary

Edmonton at Winnipeg | Thursday, June 25 | TSN/CFL+

The image of Cody Fajardo flexing after scoring the game-winning major in Saturday’s overtime thriller over Montreal is one of the highlights of the early season. It’s also a reminder that, at times, Fajardo can be fantasy gold.

Fajardo came through with 19 FP in Week 3 and gets to face a Winnipeg run defence that’s allowing a league-high 171 yards per game. Justin Rankin will keep doing Justin Rankin things, yet Fajardo could be positioned to cash in near the goal line. He’s projected for 14.8 Fantasy Points, but there’s every reason to believe Fajardo can at least equal his Week 3 numbers. If so, he’s a solid value.

ALEXANDER HOLLINS | RECEIVER | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

$7,000 Salary

Calgary at BC | Saturday, June 27 | TSN/CBSSN/CFL+

Somehow, it feels like a matter of time before Alexander Hollins breaks out for his first double-digit fantasy outing of 2026. Hollins scored a season-high 8.4 Fantasy Points in Week 3, and with defences hard-pressed to contain Tyson Philpot and Tyler Snead, Hollins will benefit from the attention Davis Alexander can provide.

Ottawa has allowed six completions of at least 30 yards, which pairs well with a Montreal passing game that has recorded seven completions of 30+. Hollins is averaging just over four targets per game, enough to merit consideration for CFL Weekly Fantasy users looking to save a few bucks on their Week 4 roster.

TYLER KAHMANN | RECEIVER | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

$3,500 Salary

Toronto at Saskatchewan | Friday, June 26 | TSN/CBSSN/CFL+

One of the early surprises of the season, Tyler Kahmann has caught 10 of 11 passes for 148 yards and majors in each of the Argos’ first two games. Kahmann has become a big part of the Toronto aerial attack that’s averaging a video game-like 434 passing yards per game in the early going.

While not a deep threat (only one of his routes has been for more than 20 yards), Kahmann is averaging a solid 14.8 yards per catch and has pulled in four receptions on second down.

At his salary, he’s a huge value that will top his projection of 7.7 FP and deliver a third straight game of fantasy-friendly numbers.

QUINCY VAUGHN | QUARTERBACK | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

$6,300 Salary

Calgary at BC | Saturday, June 27 | TSN/CBSSN/CFL+

Let’s close out Week 4 with a high-risk, high-reward play in Quincy Vaughn, the Stampeders’ short-yardage specialist who shares the league lead in rushing majors (three) with Edmonton’s Justin Rankin. Vaughn has found the end zone in both of Calgary’s games, including a pair of touchdowns in the Week 3 matchup against Saskatchewan.

Averaging 9.7 Fantasy Points, Vaughn squares off against a Lions defence that has yielded nine offensive touchdowns while giving up 36 offensive points per game. Fantasy users looking to spend up at other positions can slide Vaughn into the pivot with the potential upside of another game of scoring multiple majors.