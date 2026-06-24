Alouettes bring back defensive back Faion Hicks

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Wednesday that American defensive back Faion Hicks has re-signed with the team.

The 28-year-old took part in the most recent training camp in Quebec City after signing a contract with the club last December.

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Hicks (five-foot-10, 192 pounds) was selected by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. In two games, he made one tackle and assisted on one.

The 28-year-old totaled 107 tackles, 16 pass breakups and one interception in four years (39 games) with the Wisconsin Badgers.

The native of Pembroke Pines, FL was also part of the New Orleans, Cleveland and Seattle organizations in the NFL. In 2025, he played with the Baltimore Stallions in the UFL.