CFL.ca Game Notes: What are the numbers saying ahead of Week 4?

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca
TORONTO — Week 4 is here and with it CFL.ca’s Game Notes, full of information about players and this week’s matchups, including:
- Nathan Rourke is 2-0 in head-to-head matchups against Vernon Adams Jr.; he is 4-0 against Calgary.
- Cody Fajardo has 99 TD passes and 49 rushing majors; with one more of each, he would become the ninth QB to reach 100 and 50. He is a career 4-9 against Winnipeg.
- Dedrick Mills has rushed for 100-yards+ in each game this season
- Kian Schaffer-Baker has 19 catches for 295 yards and a pair of TDs through two games.
- Davis Alexander has not thrown an interception in his last 224 attempts. He has eclipsed 300-yards+ in each game this season.
Check out all CFL.ca’s Game Notes for Week 4 below.
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|GAME NOTES
|Edmonton at Winnipeg
|Download PDF
|Toronto at Saskatchewan
|Coming Soon
|Calgary at BC
|Coming Soon
|Ottawa at Montreal
|Coming Soon
GO LONG!
- Collective QB rating at this point of the season: 109.4 vs. 97.4 in 2025
- QB rating by depth:
- 0-4 yards (including backfield) | 92
- 5-9 yards | 102
- 10-14 yards | 105
- 15-19 yards | 147
- 20-29 yards | 152
- 30+ | 108
- Average pass depth in 2025: 10.1 yards. In 2026 thus far: 11.4 – a 13 per cent increase and the highest ever recorded.
- 50 per cent have recorded a 300-yard+ game
QUICK SLANTS
LEAGUE-WIDE
- Average margin of victory: 7.4 points
- 7.6 drives have reached the red zone – an increase of 33 per cent over 2025
- Two-and-outs: 27 per cent – an all-time low
- Seven of the Top-10 receivers are Canadian
- Punts are being returned an average of 12.5 yards – the highest in league history – due in part to punts going an average of 48.5 yards, representing an increased challenge for cover teams.
- In the red zone, QBs have completed 65.1 per cent of passes with 24 TDs.
- QBs have a 3.08:1 TD to INT ratio – the highest ever.
EDM (2-0) at WPG (1-1)
- Edmonton last started 3-0 in 2017, when they began 7-0.
- Edmonton has a league-best 161.5 rushing yards per game, while Winnipeg has allowed the most 171 per game.
- Edmonton owns the best net defence, allowing 389 yards per game.
- Cody Fajardo has 99 TD passes and 49 rushing majors; with one more of each, he would become the ninth QB to reach 100 and 50. He is a career 4-9 against Winnipeg.
- Last week, Justin Rankin notched his second career back-to-back games with 100-yard+ each. He is averaging 9.1 yards per carry, while adding 10 receptions for 145 yards.
- Winnipeg has won the teams’ last eight matchups at Princess Auto Stadium, where the Elks last won on November 3, 2018.
- Since 2018, Winnipeg is 16-3 off a bye.
- Since 2019, the Bombers have lost two consecutive home games once.
- Zach Collaros has 15 career wins as a starter against the Elks – the most of any opponent.
- For his career, Brady Oliveria needs three catches for 200 and 95 receiving yards for 2,000.
- Tommy Nield is coming off his first 100-yard+ game (111).
- Tim White needs eight catches for 400 in his career.
- Jake Ceresna has 49 career sacks.
TOR (1-1) at SSK (2-0)
- Toronto has allowed the fewest rushing yards per game (48.0) and the second-lowest yards per rush (3.7), while forcing the most turnovers (8).
- Chad Kelly’s 869 passing yards through two games are the most in team history, surpassing Ricky Ray’s 833 in 2017. Four players in league history have passed for 400-yards+ in three straight games; none were Argonauts. Kelly is a career 3-0 against Saskatchewan and 21-6 overall.
- For the second week in a row, Kevin Mital set a new career-high in receiving yards. He is tied for the league lead with four big plays.
- 2025 first-round pick Jeremiah Ojo recorded his first sack last week.
- Toronto is first in net offence (501) and Saskatchewan is second (471.5).
- In each of the past two seasons, Saskatchewan has started 4-0.
- The Roughriders lead the league in time of possession (31:44).
- The Riders have allowed one passing touchdown.
- Trevor Harris has completed 73.6 per cent of his passes for 766 yards and six TDs. He has not thrown an interception in his past 189 attempts.
- Kian Schaffer-Baker has 19 catches for 295 yards and a pair of TDs through two games.
- Jameer Thurman needs five defensive tackles for 550 in his career.
CGY (0-2) at BC (0-2)
- The game will be the first-ever in Kelowna.
- The Stampeders last started 0-3 in 2002.
- Calgary has averaged 150 rushing yards per game; BC Lions have allowed an average of 70 rushing yards.
- Vernon Adams Jr. is a career 1-3 against BC.
- Dedrick Mills has rushed for 100-yards+ in each game this season
- Last season, BC swept the teams’ two-game series. The Lions have won three straight home games against the Stampeders and eight of the teams’ past 11 matchups overall.
- The Lions last started 0-3 in 2019.
- Nathan Rourke is 2-0 in head-to-head matchups against Adams; he is 4-0 against Calgary.
- In his CFL debut, 2026 draft pick Nick Cenacle recorded nine catches, 120 yards and two TDs.
OTT (0-2) at MTL (2-1)
- Ottawa has lost the teams’ past 11 matchups, dating back to October 10, 2022.
- Nyles Morgan recorded his 7thcareer game with double-digit tackles last week. He needs six for 400 in his career.
- Last week, Ayden Eberhardt notched his first 100+ yard game with Ottawa (129). He has led Ottawa in receiving in both games this season.
- Kalil Pimpleton leads the league with 432 combined yards, including 223 from kickoff returns.
- Brett Lauther has gone 7-for-7 on field goal attempts to start his time with Ottawa.
- The Alouettes have gone two-and-out on a league-low 10 per cent of possessions.
- Davis Alexander has not thrown an interception in his last 224 attempts. He has eclipsed 300-yards+ in each game this season.
- Through three games, Tyson Philpot is averaging eight catches, one touchdown and 129.7 receiving yards.
- Geoffrey Cantin-Arku is tied for the league lead with 18 defensive tackles.
- Last week, Travis Theis had a career-high 91 yards, while adding 47 receiving yards.
- José Maltos Díaz has made a team-record 25 field goals in a row, including 11-for-11 this season.