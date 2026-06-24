REDBLACKS release offensive lineman Martez Ivey

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Wednesday they have released offensive lineman Martez Ivey.

Ivey signed with Ottawa in February after spending 2025 with the Edmonton Elks. Ivey saw action in all 18 games for the Edmonton in 2025.

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For his career, Ivey has played 67 games over five seasons with the Elks (2022-25) and Toronto Argonauts (2021). He was named to the West Division All-CFL team in 2024 with Edmonton.