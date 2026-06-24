Riders sign American running back Star Thomas

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American running back Star Thomas, the team announced on Wednesday.

Thomas (six-foot, 210 pounds) joins the Roughriders after spending the 2025 season at the University of Tennessee. In 13 games with the Volunteers, he rushed for 596 yards and seven touchdowns — three of which were scored against East Tennessee State on Sept. 6. Over the course of the season, his average yards per carry (5.7) was fifth-best in the SEC. He also caught 11 passes for 116 yards and two majors. After the Volunteers’ season, he was selected to play in the Senior Bowl, an annual showcase for elite graduating players.

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The Louisiana-born Thomas transferred to Tennessee after a standout 2024 season at Duke. In 12 games with the Blue Devils, he carried the ball 213 times for 871 yards and seven touchdowns. He also caught 20 passes for 153 yards and one TD. Thomas spent the previous two seasons at New Mexico State, rushing for 1,173 yards and nine touchdowns in 28 games with the Aggies. He added 34 catches for 351 yards and five touchdowns over two seasons at New Mexico State. He was an All-Conference USA Second-Team selection in 2023.

Thomas spent his first two seasons of post-secondary football at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas. In 14 career games at Coffeyville, he rushed 160 times for 970 yards and 11 touchdowns, with a long gain of 82. The 82-yarder was part of a 20-carry, 227-yard game against Butler Community College on Oct. 2, 2021.