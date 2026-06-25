3 keys to victory for Toronto, Saskatchewan in Week 4

REGINA — The Toronto Argonauts hit the road to Saskatchewan for a date with the Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium on Friday Night Football.

Toronto picked up its first win of the season in Week 3 over the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

Saskatchewan improved to 2-0 after downing the Calgary Stampeders.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Friday’s 9:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN in Canada, on CBSSN in the U.S., and on CFL+ internationally.

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TORONTO ARGONAUTS

1. TURNOVERS

Going up against a powerful Roughriders offence, not giving the ball away will be important. Quarterback Chad Kelly tossed four interceptions against Ottawa to bring his season total to five in two games. While head coach Mike Miller’s offence centres around Kelly’s right arm, good decision making has to be top of mind.

2. HANDS UP

Speaking of teams who like to throw the ball, Riders pivot Trevor Harris is among the best in the business. Toronto is tied for the league lead with 10 pass knockdowns and it’s going to take a team effort led by defensive backs DaShaun Amos and Tarvarus McFadden to keep Saskatchewan’s receiving corps in-check.

3. TAKING ADVANTAGE OF OPPORTUNITIES

No team has found itself in the red zone as often as the Argos, who have been there 11 times. The offence has converted six of those trips into touchdowns and will need to capitalize on every chance they get against the defending champions.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

1. PLAYING KEEP AWAY

Saskatchewan is tops in time of possession and has been the best at limiting its opponents time with the football. Toronto ranks sixth in both categories. The longer the Riders offence has the ball, the more damage they should be able to do. And conversely, less opportunities for Kelly to make big plays.

2. AJ OUELLETTE OUT MEANS OPPORTUNITIES FOR OTHERS

Running back AJ Ouellette will miss Friday’s game with an ankle injury, so the handoffs will go to Quali Conley and Thomas Bertrand-Hudon. Conley was on the team’s practice squad and will make his Canadian Football League debut, while Bertrand-Hudon has 32 yards on eight carries this season.

3. TRIPLE THREAT

With questions in the run game, Harris will be looking to spread the field via receivers Kian Schaffer-Baker, KeeSean Johnson and Samuel Emilus. The trio has been difficult to defend early in the season, totalling 665 yards.

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