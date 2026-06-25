4 CFL Fantasy waiver wire pickups for Week 4

Week 4 of CFL Fantasy presented by theScore Bet is awash with waiver wire players capable of helping fantasy rosters.

Here’s our weekly look at the top available talents to help get you a win in your league this week.

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BRENDAN O’LEARY-ORANGE | RECEIVER | EDMONTON ELKS

Edmonton might have found its WR1 in TJ Luther, but there’s still plenty of chances for Cody Fajardo to distribute when he’s not targeting Luther or Justin Rankin. Brendan O’Leary-Orange continues to be on the outer edge of consideration after catching all six of his targets for 52 yards in the Elks’ first two games.

O’Leary-Orange came into the season with a career average of 16.1 yards per catch, so it’s only a matter of time before Edmonton taps into his big-play potential. O’Leary-Orange is a good option to stash away while the Elks continue to determine a pecking order that will be adjusted once Joe Robustelli makes his Edmonton debut.

NICK CENACLE | RECEIVER | BC LIONS

The Lions’ receiving corps remains banged up. Justin McInnis and Kiran Poissant did not participate in Tuesday’s practice, and Keon Hatcher Sr. remained limited. That means Nick Cenacle could be in line for another heavy workload after catching nine of 12 targets for 120 yards and a pair of majors in last week’s loss at Hamilton, his CFL debut.

Cenacle is also a National player, which increases his roster flexibility. With Stanley Berryhill III and Jevon Cottoy still on the six-game injured list, Cenacle may not be just roster filler. Granted, he’ll be hard-pressed to top his debut, but Nathan Rourke obviously showed enough trust in Cenacle to make the 45th overall pick in this year’s CFL Canadian Draft a must-grab if he hasn’t already been claimed off the waiver wire.

MCLEOD BETHEL-THOMPSON | QUARTERBACK | OTTAWA

Tuesday’s quarterback movement resulted in Dru Brown returning to Winnipeg after the REDBLACKS traded their former starter, opening the door for Bethel-Thompson to sign with Ottawa after spending last season with the Alouettes.

Granted, it may take some time before Bethel-Thompson sees the field for the REDBLACKS, but his arrival adds another experienced option at quarterback as Ottawa looks to find its footing early in the season. Jake Maier owners should be ready to add Bethel-Thompson as a handcuff.

JAYLEN JOHNSON | RECEIVER | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Dhel Duncan-Busby and KeeSean Johnson did not participate in Tuesday’s practice. That could usher in a starting opportunity for Jaylen Johnson, who caught two of seven targets for 31 yards in the Week 3 win over Calgary.

Johnson has four receptions for 50 yards in his first two games, and if he is atop the depth chart on Thursday, fantasy teams impacted by injuries might want to consider adding Johnson as a one-week flier before shipping him off once the Riders get healthy at receiver.