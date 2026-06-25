6 CFL Fantasy trades to upgrade your roster in Week 4

Week 4 is here, and now that we have a better sample size, trade opportunities will start to materialize in CFL Fantasy presented by theScore Bet.

Whether you missed out on someone you wanted or ended up with someone you didn’t want, but the value was too good to pass up, now is the time to make some changes.

Every week, this will serve as a guide for players to sell high or buy, with three players you should trade for and three you should look to trade away. So without further ado, let’s take a look at the six trades you need to make this week in CFL Fantasy.

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TRADE FOR

JUSTIN RANKIN | RUNNING BACK | EDMONTON ELKS |

If you weren’t able to snag Edmonton’s home run threat in the draft, it would be a good idea to try to acquire him through trade.

The 28-year-old finished as the top fantasy back and third overall player in 2025, showcasing his pass-catching and home run-hitting ability by leading the league in big plays (17) and receiving yards among backs (713).

He’s doing the same thing in 2026.

Through three weeks, Justin Rankin once again leads all backs among receiving yards and big plays, while also leading in rushing yards (281) and touchdowns (three). It may cost a hefty fee, but Edmonton’s star is the best option at a not-very-deep position.

CHAD KELLY | QUARTERBACK | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

After missing all of last season while recovering from a broken leg, the 32-year-old Kelly has returned to form to start 2026. Kelly sits first in passing yards per game to go along with seven touchdowns (second) and five interceptions.

His downfield passing ability is reminiscent of before his injury, when no player in the CFL, regardless of position, averaged more fantasy points per game between the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

The pivot is moving well as he remains a rushing threat too, all while having a collection of talented receivers and an upgraded offensive line around him. Go and get him now while you still can.

TYLER SNEAD | RECEIVER | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

While Tyler Snead may have been considered under the radar this time last year, that can no longer be said about the 26-year-old after emerging as one of Davis Alexander’s favourite targets in La belle province.

To begin the 2026 season, Snead sits second in targets, catches, yards, and touchdowns, only trailing his teammate Tyson Philpot in those categories.

After finishing with the fifth most receiving yards, sixth most catches, ninth most points and fourth highest target share among wideouts in 2025, and with Austin Mack not in the picture anymore, if you can get your hands on Snead, you should.

TRADE AWAY

KAION JULIEN-GRANT | RECEIVER | EDMONTON ELKS

Despite Kaion Julien-Grant leading Edmonton’s receivers last season and setting career highs across the board, including in catches (57), yards (820), and touchdowns, it’s been a rough start to 2026.

In an offence that features so much of Rankin, and now has new target competition in Austin Mack, TJ Luther, Brendan O’Leary-Orange, and still-to-debut Joe Robustelli, the 29-year-old has only seen nine targets and made five catches for 54 yards.

With multiple new faces in the receiving core in an offence that ultimately runs through their running back, it could be time to sell on Julien-Grant if you can capitalize on his National status with someone in your league who needs that flexibility.

ONTARIA WILSON | RECEIVER | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Similar to Julien-Grant, this has nothing to do with Ontaria Wilson’s talent; it’s about the type of offence he is in.

There are a lot of new parts to this offence, from new offensive coordinator Tommy Condell to multiple new pass-catchers in town as Wilson’s target competition has greatly improved with Tim White and Tommy Nield now in the fold, as well as mainstay Nic Demski.

The team also has a star running back in Brady Oliveira, who will get his share, so it may be a good time to sell high on Wilson after he started the year with eight catches for 139 yards and one touchdown.

STEVIE SCOTT III | RUNNING BACK | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Sticking with the Alouettes in running back Stevie Scott III, who is yet to play this season due to injury.

Scott took over in the backfield in Week 15 last season and did not look back. The six-foot-two, 231-pound wrecking ball ran the ball 113 times for 617 yards (5.5 yards per carry) and four touchdowns over the final six regular season games and throughout the playoffs, while finishing with the eighth-most total rush yards after contact (299).

All of that led to Scott becoming the projected starter heading into 2026, but with Travis Theis and rookie Shomari Lawrence looking more than capable in the backfield, it remains to be seen what the 26-year-old’s workload will look like upon return.