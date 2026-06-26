3 keys to victory for Calgary, BC in Week 4

KELOWNA — A West Division clash takes centre stage on Saturday night when the Calgary Stampeders visit the BC Lions at their temporary home in Kelowna.

Both teams are also eyeing win No. 1.

Calgary dropped its first two games to Winnipeg and Saskatchewan.

BC has lost to Saskatchewan and Hamilton.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Saturday’s 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN in Canada, on CBSSN in the U.S., and on CFL+ internationally.

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CALGARY STAMPEDERS

1. CAN VERNON ADAMS JR. SOLVE HIS FORMER SQUAD?

Calgary dropped all three games against BC last season, including the Western Semi-Final. Vernon Adams Jr. will try to draw most on his playoff performance where he threw for 334 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

2. PROTECT THE PIVOT

The Stampeders offensive line has allowed a league-high five sacks after three weeks. It’s up to William Barnes and D’Antne Demery to protect the edges, while Chris Fortin, Christy Nkanu and Zack Williams handle the pressure down the middle.

3. NO EXTRA YARDS

Head coach Dave Dickenson’s team has taken 19 penalties costing them 153 yards through two games, or an average of 76.5 yards per game. Eight of those penalties have been on the offensive side of the football. Against a Lions defence that’s allowed the most points of any West Division team coming into the week, it’s important to keep the offence in a position to succeed.

BC LIONS

1. HOME FIELD ADVANTAGE?

BC’s first two losses came on the road, but the team now returns home, sort of. Back in British Columbia, head coach Buck Pierce’s side will try to take advantage of being in their home province and in front of what should be mostly Lions fans.

2. NATHAN ROURKE

Quarterback Nathan Rourke was without receivers Keon Hatcher Sr., Jevon Cottoy and Stanley Berryhill III, and still managed to complete 24-of-35 passes for 291 yards against Hamilton last week. He’ll be without Cottoy and Berryhill III again, but will get Hatcher back. It’s largely up to Rourke and his two star receivers in Hatcher and Justin McInnis to figure out a way to keep the Lions’ heads above water.

3. D-FENCE

The BC defence has held its own against the run game, although they’ll have a new challenge this week in rusher Dedrick Mills. The bigger issue is the 351 average passing yards they’re surrendering. The secondary has yet to record an interception and has just three pass knockdowns, numbers defensive backs C.J. Coldon, Ronald Kent Jr., and Jackson Findlay would love to change.

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