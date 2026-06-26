3 Stats that defined Edmonton’s Week 4 win over Winnipeg

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WINNIPEG — The Edmonton Elks survived a furious Winnipeg comeback to earn a 23-18 victory over the Blue Bombers on Thursday night at Princess Auto Stadium.

Edmonton built a 17-point first-half lead before Winnipeg stormed back to briefly take the lead in the fourth quarter. The Elks answered with a late touchdown drive, highlighted by Cody Fajardo‘s touchdown pass to TJ Luther, to improve to 3-0.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Edmonton Elks win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Week 4.

FROM STATS TO IMPACT

» Elks hold off Bombers on Thursday to win third straight

» Depth Charts: EDM | WPG

» Elks, Bombers by the numbers

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17 – FIRST-HALF POINTS FOR EDMONTON

The Elks’ fast start proved to be the difference.

Edmonton scored 17 unanswered points in the opening half, with Justin Rankin finding the end zone before short-yardage quarterback Cole Snyder added another touchdown. Winnipeg eventually erased the deficit and even took an 18-17 lead in the fourth quarter, but the cushion Edmonton built early allowed the offence one final opportunity to respond with the game-winning drive.

7.1 – YARDS PER ATTEMPT FOR JUSTIN RANKIN

Justin Rankin continues to be one of the CFL’s most productive running backs.

The league’s rushing leader averaged 7.1 yards per carry, helping Edmonton control the line of scrimmage throughout the first half. His success on the ground also kept Winnipeg’s defence honest, creating favourable looks for Cody Fajardo and the passing game as the Elks moved the ball consistently.

3 – SACKS BY EDMONTON

Edmonton’s defence made life difficult for Zach Collaros throughout the night.

Joel Dublanko, Noah Taylor and Jordan Williams each recorded a sack, with the final one helping disrupt Winnipeg’s last-gasp drive. The Elks also forced three fumbles, courtesy of Taylor, Williams and Kordell Jackson, capping an impressive defensive performance that helped secure the 23-18 victory.