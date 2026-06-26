Most Outstanding Canadian Watch: Early Favourites

It seems like every season the Canadian talent level in the CFL reaches new heights, and so far 2026 has been no exception. National players have been making a major impact on every game.

The Most Outstanding Canadian award may be months away from being decided, but one of the most exciting parts of the early season is how many players are already making their case for the respected accolade. That said, it is a long season and the recognition will be on a full body of work throughout 2026.

With that in mind, here are my top 10 players to keep an eye on for the MOC come the end of the season.

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1. NATHAN ROURKE | QUARTERBACK | BC LIONS

So long as there is a highly talented starting quarterback with Canadian designation in the CFL, they will always be on this watch list.

Nathan Rourke and the Lions are off to a slow start, due in large part to factors outside of his control as the defence works to get stops and slow opposing passers. But Rourke’s numbers should stack up among the league’s top five by season’s end, and that will always be enough to keep him in MOC contention.

2. BRADY OLIVEIRA | RUNNING BACK | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Entering Week 4 sitting fifth in CFL rushing, Brady Oliveira and the Bombers remain a work in progress after falling to Edmonton on Thursday night.

Still, I have no doubt Winnipeg’s power back will get every chance to shine as the season rolls on under new offensive coordinator Tommy Condell.

3. TYSON PHILPOT | RECEIVER | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Likely the front-runner at this early stage of the campaign, Tyson Philpot has made a massive statement so far in 2026 and enters Week 4 as the CFL leader in catches, targets and receiving yards.

He has shown he is ready to take the next step in his journey from 110th Grey Cup hero in 2023 to weekly touchdown threat.

4. KIAN SCHAFFER-BAKER | RECEIVER | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Get used to having plenty of receivers on this list.

Canadian pass-catchers are lighting the league on fire right now, and Kian Schaffer-Baker has the early lead over teammate Samuel Emilus, who will likely feature prominently in this conversation by season’s end.

5. KIONDRÉ SMITH | RECEIVER | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Thirteen catches on 14 targets and tied for the CFL lead with three receiving touchdowns? Yeah, that’ll do just fine.

The forever-slighted Kiondré Smith wears a boulder-sized chip on his shoulder every week. If this keeps up, he just might be the MOC, and then the critics will truly be silenced.

6. KEVIN MITAL | RECEIVER | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

A 19.1 yards-per-catch average might not last until the end of the season, but right now it leads the CFL. And with Chad Kelly at quarterback, never say never.

Kevin Mital signed an extension in Toronto and has shown clear progression from ball-control receiver to multi-layered threat. He is such a weapon with the ball in his hands that his early-season form as a downfield target should help create a difficult scouting report as the weeks march on.

7. STAVROS KATSANTONIS | DEFENSIVE BACK | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Stavros said I’ll take that! 🗓️: Lions vs. Tiger-Cats LIVE NOW

📺: TSN and CFL+#CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/Gl7ZVGu9FM — CFL (@CFL) June 20, 2026

A pair of interceptions early in the season is a big reason why Stavros Katsantonis is listed here.

Defensive secondary players have a tough time putting up any numbers that catch your attention quite like a pick, but when watching Hamilton film, it is the instincts and natural range Katsantonis shows that has me throwing flowers at the stage.

8. GEOFFREY CANTIN-ARKU | LINEBACKER | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Stepping into Darnell Sankey’s place could not have been an easy ask for Geoffrey Cantin-Arku.

But he has done so at both middle and weak-side linebacker through the Als’ first three games without blinking. His control of Noel Thorpe’s defensive ideology confirms he’ll be the leading Canadian at linebacker until further notice.

9. BRETT LAUTHER | KICKER | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Brett Lauther was tied with Edmonton’s Vincent Blanchard for field goals made by a Canadian, with both sitting at 7-for-7 through two games.

But Lauther gets the nod here for stepping seamlessly into Lewis Ward’s old stomping grounds. Will a kicker win MOC? Not unless something spectacular happens, but it’s early and he deserves the love after such a great start to the season.

10. JUSTIN MCINNIS | RECEIVER | BC LIONS

JUSTIN MCINNIS HANGS ON 🤯 McInnis with a huge catch to put the Lions into scoring position! 🗓️: Lions vs Roughriders

📺: TSN, CBSSN and CFL+#CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/33zP4gWSBX — CFL (@CFL) June 14, 2026

The Lions go as Nathan Rourke does, and Rourke often goes as Justin McInnis does.

Which is to say, with everything connected, I have no doubt McInnis’ numbers will continue to rise as the season rolls on and BC finds its footing. Averaging over 100 yards per game already, McInnis is well on track to eclipse 1,000 yards receiving for the third straight season and perhaps chase his career high of 1,469 set in 2024.