Nick Cenacle’s emergence among the talking points in Lions-Stampeders

Every CFL game has its own intrigue, and Saturday night’s meeting between the Stampeders and Lions is no exception. With both teams still searching for their first win, there are plenty of storylines worth following in Kelowna.

Calgary and BC are not rebuilding teams coming off losing seasons where finishing .500 would be viewed as a positive result. Both are coming off 11-win seasons with veteran quarterbacks under centre. Many picked the Lions to win the West, while Calgary’s ceiling is equally as high. The point is, this is a clash of two franchises that have started slower than expected, but no one is jumping off the bandwagon. If we zoom in on those slow starts, it’s clear both organizations are still miles away from panic.

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The Stampeders lost to Winnipeg to open the season after a clutch 27-yard throw from Zach Collaros to Ontaria Wilson set up the game-winning field goal in a 30-28 loss. What gets overlooked is the masterful 104-yard touchdown drive Vernon Adams Jr. engineered to put Calgary in position to win. Last week, the Stamps lost in overtime, 40-37, thanks to Trevor Harris‘ late-game heroics. It won’t be the first or last time Harris does that to an opponent. Two losses by a combined five points.

The Lions have faced a different challenge, with a defence that has surrendered 72 points through two games. No secondary wants to face Trevor Harris and Bo Levi Mitchell in back-to-back weeks. Shutting them both down would be nearly impossible. However, allowing those two to complete more than 83 per cent of their passes with eight touchdowns and no interceptions is not a recipe for success. Still, when your team has Nathan Rourke at quarterback, there’s every reason to believe things can turn around.

The next point of interest? Who doesn’t love seeing Canadian rookies grab the spotlight far sooner than expected?

One reason for the Lions’ slow start has been the rash of injuries at receiver. Keon Hatcher Sr. missed the Tiger-Cats game, while starters Stanley Berryhill and Jevon Cottoy are expected to miss several more. The silver lining is the opportunity it creates for new faces like fifth-round pick Nick Cenacle to prove he can be a trusted option for Nathan Rourke and the offence.

First game. Big impression. 2026 Canadian Draft pick, Nick Cenacle turned heads in his CFL debut 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/67eMJODiYL — CFL (@CFL) June 22, 2026

We saw glimpses of his talent in the preseason, and then, in his first start, Cenacle was targeted 12 times, finishing with nine receptions for 120 yards and two touchdowns. Yes, the touchdowns came late, but they still showcased what the young receiver can do. On the first, he fought through coverage for a 14-yard score. On the second, some nifty footwork kept him in bounds while helping Chase Brice record his first touchdown pass of the season.

Beyond the production, I’m a sucker for a story like Cenacle’s. The former Hawaii Rainbow Warriors star didn’t post blazing speed at the Combine and was the eighth receiver selected in the draft. He wasn’t even the first receiver chosen by the Lions, that honour belonged to North Dakota’s Nate DeMontagnac. I’m always going to root for the overlooked Canadian rookie who proves people wrong.