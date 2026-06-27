3 keys to victory for Ottawa, Montreal in Week 4

MONTREAL — The Ottawa REDBLACKS make the short trip east for a divisional showdown with the Montreal Alouettes to close out Week 4 on Sunday night.

Ottawa is in search of its first win after losing back-to-back games to Edmonton and Toronto to open the season.

Montreal suffered its first loss last week, a 32-29 defeat at the hands of the Elks.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Sunday’s 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN and RDS in Canada, on CBSSN in the U.S., and on CFL+ internationally.

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OTTAWA REDBLACKS

1. QUARTERBACK ROOM

It’s been a busy week for the REDBLACKS with the team sending quarterback Dru Brown to Winnipeg in a trade and signing McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The pocket remains Jake Maier’s this week and head coach Ryan Dinwiddie believes he can lead the offence. Maier has averaged 242 passing yards through his first two starts and will look to turn the page on the two interceptions he tossed against Toronto.

2. GET GREG BELL GOING

One person who can ease the pressure on the pivot is running back Greg Bell. Bell put up just 29 yards on 11 carries last week, although some slack should be given as it was his first game of the season after dealing with a neck injury.The quicker Bell can return to his 1,000-yard form, the better for the REDBLACKS offence.

3. TOUGH ASSIGNMENT FOR THE SECONDARY

A week after giving up 421 yards through the air to Chad Kelly and the Argos, the REDBLACKS secondary is set to see another top pivot in Davis Alexander. Alexander has thrown for 300 or more yards in all three games this season, a streak that Demerio Houston, C.J. Reavis and the rest of the secondary will look to end.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

1. AN ORNERY DAVIS ALEXANDER

Alexander had his 13-game regular season winning streak as a starter snapped against the Elks, so he’ll be eager to start a new one. He’s also coming off a season of success against Ottawa. In three games in 2025 versus the REDBLACKS, he totalled 912 yards with four touchdowns and just one interception.

2. FILL GAPS UP FRONT

The game plan for the Als’ defence should be to make Maier beat them in the air. That, in turn, means keeping Greg Bell in check. Linebacker Geoffrey Cantin-Arku has been impressive, leading the league with 18 defensive tackles, while fellow linebacker Tyrice Beverette returns from injury to help make up a formidable defence in the middle of the field that Bell has to deal with when he breaks the line of scrimmage.

3. REINFORCEMENT AT RUNNING BACK

Stevie Scott III is set to make his return after missing his team’s first three games with a hamstring injury. While Travis Theis has been admirable, including a 91-yard game against Edmonton, Scott III should be a welcome sight for a running back group that sat eighth in average yards per game after three weeks.

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