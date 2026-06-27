3 stats that defined Calgary’s Week 4 win over BC

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KELOWNA — With both teams desperate for their first win of the season heading into Week 4, it was the Calgary Stampeders who came out on top of their tilt with the BC Lions on Saturday afternoon by a score of 41-33.

Though Nathan Rourke and the Lions offence came to life in the second quarter and made a late push in the final minutes of the contest, the Stampeders found success on all three sides of the football to head back home with a much-needed victory.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Calgary Stampeders’ win over the BC Lions in Week 4.

FROM STATS TO IMPACT

» Stampeders spoil the party in Kelowna to earn first win of season

» Depth Charts: CGY | BC

» Calgary, BC by the numbers

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133.1 – VERNON ADAMS JR. PASSER RATING

The numbers will tell you that Vernon Adams Jr. wasn’t technically perfect at the Apple Bowl on Saturday afternoon but he might as well have been.

Yet to be intercepted on the year, Adams Jr. put together a stellar display from start to finish to lead his team to a comprehensive victory. He finished the day with 19 completions on 27 attempts for 229 passing yards and three touchdowns, adding a dozen more yards with his feet. Adams Jr. had his team’s offence locked in while his playmakers did just that on a couple of occasions to get into the end zone for important scores.

2 – LATE FIRST-HALF CALGARY TOUCHDOWNS

The turning point of Saturday’s matchup came after the three-minute warning in the first half.

A well-orchestrated nine-play, 82-yard scoring drive resulted in Jalen Philpot getting in for a score with 1:14 to go in the second quarter. On the ensuing kickoff, Jackson Sombach forced a fumble out of Silas Bolden with Ben Labrosse there to recover. Adams Jr. passed for 29 yards and ran for three more to march Calgary back into the red zone. Short-yardage specialist Quincy Vaughn then wrapped up the half with a one-yard touchdown to give Calgary a 24-14 halftime lead.

4 – CALGARY SACKS

Rourke’s boxscore numbers were mighty in a losing effort for BC but despite his lofty passing yard totals, Calgary did a good job of disrupting the star quarterback, especially in the second half.

The Stampeders sacked Rourke four times on Saturday, with three of those coming after the break. Even though the Lions looked like they found their mojo in the second quarter, the offence stalled in the third and they were unable to do enough in the fourth to mount a real comeback.