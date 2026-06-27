3 stats that defined Toronto’s Week 4 win over Saskatchewan

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REGINA — It took contributions from all three phases for the Toronto Argonauts to leave Mosaic Stadium with a 40-34 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night.

Toronto received timely plays on offence, defence and special teams while holding off a late Saskatchewan rally to improve to 2-1 on the year.

The Roughriders threatened in the fourth quarter but were unable to complete the comeback, dropping their first game of the 2026 season.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Toronto Argonauts’ win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Week 4.

FROM STATS TO IMPACT

» Tyler Kahmann scores twice in Argos’ road win over Riders

» Depth Charts: TOR | SSK

» Toronto, Saskatchewan by the numbers

» CFL x World Vision Partnership Hub

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1 – TORONTO TURNOVER

The Argos entered Week 4 looking to clean up after committing five giveaways in a win against the Ottawa REDBLACKS a week ago. It wasn’t the best start to that end, as Chad Kelly‘s second pass of the game was intercepted in the end zone. But the Boatmen stayed clean after that, keeping control as the game remained tightly contested.

On the other side, the Roughriders entered the contest with just one turnover on the season, but finished with two on the night. Both were timely for the Argos. Tarvarus McFadden ended Trevor Harris‘ streak of 196 straight passes without an interception with an end zone pick of his own, while Adarius Pickett forced and recovered a late fumble from Jaylen Johnson to halt Saskatchewan’s push.

18 – ARGONAUTS SPECIAL TEAMS POINTS

Special teams played a defining role in Toronto’s win, accounting for 18 points on Friday night.

It was Janarion Grant setting the tone, as he showed his Most Outstanding Special Teams Player pedigree on a 68-yard return to open the scoring. Not only did Grant’s return quiet the hostile Mosaic crowd, but it also prompted the Riders to stray from their usual run-first identity as they played from behind for much of the opening half.

Lirim Hajrullahu provided steady production throughout the night, connecting on field goals from 51, 24, 47 and 38 yards. The All-CFL kicker recorded points in each quarter, helping Toronto maintain a lead that Saskatchewan couldn’t catch in the fourth.

2 – TYLER KAHMANN TOUCHDOWNS

Tyler Kahmann‘s coming-out party continues. The rookie receiver caught both of Kelly’s touchdown passes on Friday night, putting him at a CFL-leading four on the season.

Kahmann struck first right before halftime, scooping up Kelly’s pass at the 10 and scampering in for a go-ahead, buzzer-beating score. His second trip to the end zone ended up serving as the game-winner, as he secured the catch through contact to extend the Argos’ lead to nine points with less than five minutes remaining.

Through three games in his CFL career, Kahmann has emerged as a consistent red-zone target, adding another tool to an already stacked receiving room in Toronto.