Tyler Kahmann scores twice in Argos’ road win over Riders

REGINA — Receiver Tyler Kahmann‘s strong rookie campaign continued on Friday night, as he scored twice to power the Toronto Argonauts to a 40-34 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium.

The 25-year-old Kahmann now leads the CFL with four receiving touchdowns on the season and continues to build chemistry with quarterback Chad Kelly, who threw for 321 yards and added a rushing touchdown. Kahmann finished with a team-high 89 yards, catching five of his 10 targets.

The contest featured fireworks from the opening series. Sam Hicks broke free for a 61-yard gain on Toronto’s first offensive snap before Josh Woods intercepted Kelly at the goal line two plays later. After the Argos defence forced a quick punt, Janarion Grant ran it back untouched to open the scoring.

Tarvarus McFadden added to the Argos’ momentum later in the first, securing an end zone interception of his own to end the Riders’ response and Trevor Harris’ streak of 196 consecutive interception-free pass attempts.

Toronto extended its lead with a pair of Lirim Hajrullahu field goals to go up 13-0, but Saskatchewan’s offence came to life in the second quarter. KeeSean Johnson got the Riders on the board, beating his man on a quick out for the touchdown, and Quali Conley followed with a 17-yard rushing touchdown in his CFL debut. James Letcher Jr. and Samuel Emilus were both ruled out for Saskatchewan after taking hard hits on punt returns.

Right before the break, the Argos regained possession with a chance to retake the lead. Kelly converted, picking up a big chunk on a completion over the middle to Damonte Coxie before improvising and finding Kahmann on the ensuing play to beat the buzzer and send Toronto to half up 20-17.

The Argos’ defence provided a spark to start the second half, with Andrew Chatfield Jr. blowing up Harris in the backfield to force a quick two-and-out. After the punt, Coxie muscled through three tackles on a 25-yard gain to set up Kelly in the red zone, and the Argos pivot ran it in himself.

Needing an answer late in the third, it was the Riders’ receiving room leading the way. Daniel Wiebe picked up 31 yards on a catch and run, Johnson reeled in a pair of contested catches, and Kian Schaffer-Baker showed off his elusiveness as he spun his way to the goal line. In short yardage, Tommy Stevens checked in to punch it home.

The Roughriders carried that momentum into the fourth, as Johnson delivered a highlight-reel grab over Benjie Franklin to set up another scoring opportunity. Wiebe finished the drive with his first career CFL touchdown to cut the deficit to two points. Still, the Riders’ comeback bid ultimately fell short after Adarius Pickett forced a Jaylen Johnson fumble, and Kahmann added his second score to seal it.

Harris finished with 409 yards.

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The Toronto Argonauts remain out west in Week 5, when they head to Calgary to face the Stampeders on Thursday, July 2. Calgary swept the season series in 2025, including a 44-13 win in the most recent meeting. Toronto’s last win at McMahon Stadium came in 2021.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders travel to the nation’s capital in Week 5 to face the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Friday, July 3. Saskatchewan won both meetings a season ago, including a 20-13 victory in which Trevor Harris threw for 341 yards.