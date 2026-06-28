3 stats that defined Montreal’s Week 4 win over Ottawa

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MONTREAL — Davis Alexander and the Montreal Alouettes survived a second half comeback attempt by Jake Maier and the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

It was a tale of two halves as the Alouettes outscored the REDBLACKS 21 to six in the first half. Maier and the REDBLACKS offence couldn’t find their groove, while Alexander and Tyson Philpot were lighting up the sky with a seamless pass attack. The third quarter was a flip of the script as the Als attack went stagnant and Maier had two of his three touchdown passes in the quarter to see a 15-point halftime lead evaporate to three going into a fourth quarter that saw both teams exchange scores as Montreal ultimately hung on to win by two.

There were some massive receiving nights from wideouts as both quarterbacks eclipsed 325 yards on the night. For Alexander it was his fourth straight game topping 300 yards through the air, as Maier’s second half breakout saw him surpass the 300 yard mark for the first time this season. Both Tyson Philpot and Justin Hardy passed the century mark for their respective teams, and we also saw another receiver rack up multiple touchdown receptions in a game with Keelan White of the REDBLACKS getting into the end zone twice on the evening.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Montreal Alouettes 37-35 win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS in Week 4.

FROM STATS TO IMPACT

» Alouettes fend off late REDBLACKS push

» Depth Charts: OTT | MTL

» Montreal, Ottawa by the numbers

» CFL x World Vision Partnership Hub

» About World Vision Canada

198 – TYSON PHILPOT RECEIVING YARDS

Philpot shone Sunday night as the CFL’s leading receiver easily eclipsed the century mark again. Alexander and Philpot have built a strong connection and with Cole Spieker injured, Alexander may need to lean even more on the superstar receiver. The 25-yard-old Canadian had a game high 12 receptions and his 198 yards also topped the stats boards as he moves to 587 yards through four games this season.

6 – FIRST HALF POINTS ALLOWED

Montreal was firing on all cylinders in the first half Sunday night. The offence put up 21 points and the defence stymied Maier and the Ottawa offence allowing just six points. Maier would get in his groove in the second half, but the Alouettes defence was almost perfect in the first half allowing Montreal to build up a 15-point lead they would just hang on to. The defence capped off a dominant half with an interception with under a minute left in the second quarter.

12 – STRAIGHT MTL VICTORIES OVER OTT

The Alouettes have had the REDBLACKS number in recent meetings. The two-point win Sunday night marked the 12th straight victory by the Als over their East Division rival. The last REDBLACKS win over the Alouettes came back in October of 2022, as Nick Arbuckle led Ottawa to a 24-18 victory in Montreal.