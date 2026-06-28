Alouettes fend off late REDBLACKS push in bounce back win Sunday

MONTREAL — Davis Alexander and the Montreal Alouettes held off a ferocious comeback attempt by Jake Maier and the Ottawa REDBLACKS to improve to 3-1 with a 37-35 win Sunday night in Week 4 action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium.

Alexander put on another offensive display as the Als’ air attack surpassed 300 yards for the fourth time this season. The Alouettes quarterback went 22/30 amassing 345 passing yards with two touchdown passes. The connection between Alexander and Tyson Philpot was on full display as the two connected all night, despite a third quarter that saw no receptions for the 25-year-old wideout. Philpot was Alexander’s top target as the Canadian wide receiver hauled in a game high 12 catches and 198 yards.

Alexander utilized his legs all night to evade REDBLACKS’ rushers. The 27-year-old quarterback showed off his elusiveness before uncorking a deep toss to Alexander Hollins to start the scoring for Montreal. The 53-yard touchdown strike was the only reception on the night for the Montreal wideout. Alexander’s shiftiness was on display again as the Als’ quarterback found Tyler Snead in the fourth quarter to end a 12-0 run by the REDBLACKS in the second half. Snead was the top supporting receiver to Philpot’s massive night with six receptions and 79 yards.

The Als running back room had a massive return as Stevie Scott III made his season debut for the Alouettes. There were no signs of rust for the 26-year-old running back, as the third-year player racked up 65 yards rushing on 10 carries while adding two catches for 10 yards. Scott III’s running mate, Travis Theis was still involved to spell the starting back, as the 25-year-old had five carries for 23 yards and a late fourth quarter touchdown.

The REDBLACKS traded away backup quarterback Dru Brown earlier this week and signed journeyman McLeod Bethel-Thompson, as REDBLACKS starter Maier is still trying to find his footing in the league. Maier was hounded by the Als defence in the first half, but the 29-year-old signal caller had an efficient evening and excelled in the second half after a slow start. The American finished the game 27/38 for 336 yards with three touchdown passes and an interception, as he fell just short of the comeback victory.

Justin Hardy led the REDBLACKS receiving room with 119 yards on seven receptions adding a touchdown grab. Keelan White had two touchdown catches while bringing in six receptions for 62 yards as Maier spread the ball around to his pass catchers with seven players having two or more receptions.

Kalil Pimpleton had an incredible evening returning kicks for the REDBLACKS as he had 286 kick return yards returning four punts and five kickoffs, including a 94-yard kick return touchdown that cut the Alouettes lead to two late in the fourth quarter.

Brett Lauther kept his perfect field goal kicking season going as former REDBLACKS kicker Lewis Ward watched on from the Alouettes bench. Lauther went 3/3 on field goals with two kicks coming from over 30 yards, despite missing one of his extra point attempts.

Alouettes kicker Jose Maltos Diaz missed his first kick of the season in the first quarter, doinking the field goal attempt off the side crossbar. He would finish the night 1/2 with three of four extra points converted.

The Alouettes extended their win streak over their East Division rivals to 12 games, as the REDBLACKS last victory against the Als came in October of 2022.

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The Montreal Alouettes go on a bye for Week 5. They’ll resume play in Week 6 on Saturday, July 11 as they host the Calgary Stampeders who captured their first win of the season in Week 4. In their last matchup, the Alouettes came out on top with a 38-20 victory last season.

The Ottawa REDBLACKS will look for their first win of the season as they host the defending champion Saskatchewan Roughriders at TD Place Stadium in Week 5 action on Friday, July 3. The Roughriders are coming off their first loss to the Toronto Argonauts in a tight Week 4 tilt. In their last meeting, the Roughriders won a low scoring, defensive affair 20-13 late in the 2025 season.