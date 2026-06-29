5 PFF stats that stand out from Week 4

TORONTO — Week 4 offered plenty of memorable performances across the CFL, from explosive offensive outings to dominant play in the trenches and on special teams.

While the box score tells part of the story, Pro Football Focus’ advanced data helps uncover some of the performances that made the biggest impact throughout the weekend.

Here are five stats from PFF that stood out from Week 4.

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TYSON PHILPOT | RECEIVER | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | 7 RECEIVING FIRST DOWNS

There was no shortage of impressive numbers from Tyson Philpot‘s dominant outing against Ottawa, but here we chose to highlight his seven receiving first downs, according to PFF, which ranked second in the CFL in Week 4.

Philpot not only moved the chains over and over for the Alouettes, but also hauled in 12 of his 13 targets, made two contested catches (tied for second in Week 4) and didn’t record a single drop. The spectacular is becoming routine for Montreal’s star pass-catcher, who finished with 198 receiving yards to extend his league lead through four weeks.

JUSTIN RANKIN | RUNNING BACK | EDMONTON ELKS | 7 MISSED TACKLES FORCED

Rankin with the early TD for the Elks 😤 🗓️: Elks vs. Bombers LIVE NOW

📺: TSN and CFL+#CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/xCyrnTjSEd — CFL (@CFL) June 26, 2026

Justin Rankin continues to make life miserable for opposing defenders.

The Edmonton running back forced seven missed tackles on rushing attempts, according to PFF, nearly doubling the next-highest total of four by Dedrick Mills and Brady Oliveira. Rankin finished with 106 rushing yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, continuing to power an Elks team that has raced out to a 3-0 start.

WILLIE JEFFERSON | DEFENSIVE END | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS | 9 TOTAL PRESSURES

Willie Jefferson may have just one sack through four weeks, but his impact goes well beyond that statistic.

The veteran defensive end led all defenders with nine total pressures, according to PFF, while winning his pass-rush matchup on 29.4 per cent of his snaps. Jefferson consistently disrupted Cody Fajardo and the Edmonton offence, helping Winnipeg turn in one of its strongest defensive performances of the season despite the narrow defeat.

DESMOND BLAND | LEFT TACKLE | TORONTO ARGONAUTS | 0 PRESSURES ALLOWED

Toronto’s offensive line set the tone in its victory over Saskatchewan, and Desmond Bland was a major reason why.

The Argonauts’ left tackle earned PFF’s highest pass-blocking grade among offensive linemen (86.3) while not allowing a single pressure. Bland kept Chad Kelly clean against one of the league’s top defences, allowing the quarterback to complete 23 of 30 passes for 321 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

TYREIK MCALLISTER | RETURNER | CALGARY STAMPEDERS | 8 TOTAL MISSED TACKLES FORCED

Tyreik McAllister has wasted no time reminding the CFL what made him one of the league’s most electrifying returners before his stint in the NFL.

The veteran return specialist forced a league-leading eight missed tackles in the return game, according to PFF, including seven on punt returns and one on a kickoff. McAllister also returned a punt for a touchdown, giving him return majors in back-to-back weeks as he continues to be one of Calgary’s biggest game-breaking threats on special teams.