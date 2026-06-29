Lions release special teams coordinator Cory McDiarmid

KELOWNA — The BC Lions announced on Sunday they have relieved special teams coordinator Cory McDiarmid of his duties.

McDiarmid spent the last two seasons with the Lions as special teams coordinator.

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BC Lions general manager Ryan Rigmaiden issued the following statement on Sunday evening.

“After careful consideration, and in the best interest of the club, we have decided to relieve Cory McDiarmid of his duties as special teams coordinator effective immediately. We thank Cory for his hard work.”