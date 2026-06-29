Overreaction Monday: 5 hot takes from Week 4

Welcome to Overreaction Monday, where we look back on the previous week’s action and root out some angles that could be prone to hot takes that might be a tad over the top. Either from fans and the media in general or, maybe just specifically me.

Then, I’ll render a verdict as to whether I think it’s an “overreaction”, a “fair” assessment, or if it’s “too soon to tell.”

This week, how much love is too much love for the Argos?

Same question when it comes to Edmonton quarterback Cody Fajardo and also the Calgary defensive line.

RELATED

» Alouettes fend off late REDBLACKS push

» Stampeders spoil the party in Kelowna to earn first win of season

» Tyler Kahmann scores twice in Argos’ road win over Riders

» Elks hold off Bombers on Thursday to win third straight

TO THE TOP OF THE POWER RANKINGS THEY GO

That was some kind of statement win by the Toronto Argonauts on Friday night. In an explosive — if uneven — performance against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, the Argos made a statement to all who had them ninth on the preseason power rankings list.

“They beat the number one guys, the defending champs. So they’re tops now, right?”

THE VERDICT: Overreaction. That’s not how the power rankings work, in my eyes, otherwise we’d have teams changing places with each other very week based only on that week’s results. They are a cumulative mix of trends over a few weeks, although, sure, they can be a bit more mercurial in the early going based on smaller sample size.

The Argos have earned a big bump in the rankings, make no mistake. “Ninth? Pffft,” they say (echoing the 2023 Montreal Alouettes).

They have a ways to go before they can lay claim the top rung, however. Right now, at least, they are looking capable of that.

RUN FOR YOUR LIVES, QUARTERBACKS

Defensive tackle Jaylon Hutchings is back. So is defensive end Folarin Orimolade.

And the Calgary Stampeders sacked BC quarterback Nathan Rourke four times in a 41-33 victory; one each for Hutchings and Orimolade and one each for Charles Wiley and Miles Brown. Those four had 10 tackles between them.

Would have been five sacks had Clarence Hicks not had his own nullified by a Calgary penalty.

“The Stamps have the best D-line in the CFL.”

THE VERDICT: Overreaction. Maybe. With a taste of ‘too soon to tell’ mixed in. But man, oh man did that unit shout from the rooftops on Saturday. The verdict may be upgraded to ‘fair,’ very soon.

PROBLEMS: SOLVED

The Ottawa REDBLACKS didn’t get the win in Montreal on Sunday night, but a second-half offensive burst has to have them feeling optimistic about the unit moving forward.

Quarterback Jake Maier’s halftime line might have had friends of McLeod Bethel-Thompson texting “you might need to be ready for next week” to the newly-signed veteran, but in the final 30, the tumblers really clicked and Maier finished the night going 27-for-38 (71 per cent) for 336 yards and three touchdowns, leaving a first half interception far away in the rearview.

“That Ottawa offence is on track now.”

THE VERDICT: Too soon to tell. While there were so many encouraging signs — Maier getting synced up with receiver Justin Hardy looms large — we all know that stacking efforts is the way to continued success for any football player.

But that second half performance could be very telling.

SHOULDN’T HE BE IN THAT CONVERSATION?

It seems to me that talk of who the elite quarterbacks are has been restricted to a handful of names, with none of those names being that of Cody Fajardo, by and large.

With less fanfare, maybe less flair, Fajardo has been instrumental in getting his team off to a three-and-oh start.

Statistics push the QB narrative and the 34-year-old does not have the noisy numbers of the usual suspects, so far, that’s true. So his name comes up, generally, when talk of quarterbacks widens.

But he certainly has the sandpaper, the determination levels of elite-status quarterbacks.

“Cody Fajardo deserves full membership in the ‘elite quarterbacks’ club.”

THE VERDICT: Fair.

Fajardo’s football talents are top-tier, and his team leadership skills might be the best at the position in the entire CFL. Certainly, he does not take a backseat to anyone in that latter category, does he?

On Thursday night, in Winnipeg, Fajardo spent most of the second half being stymied by the activities of the Blue Bombers’ defence, including the possession that immediately followed the touchdown and convert that gave Winnipeg an 18-17 lead.

On his last chance, though, Fajardo leveled up and marched the Elks’ offence 57 yards, going 6/7 for 48 yards in the air — including an eight-yard TD strike to TJ Luther with 53 seconds remaining. He also rushed for two, hard-traffic first downs on the drive as well.

Not the first time he’s done something like that, I write, remembering the 110th Grey Cup game in 2023.

THE NEXT DALTON SCHOEN

Toronto rookie receiver Tyler Kahmann has burst onto the scene with big, huge numbers over the first three games of his team’s season.

With 15 receptions for 237 yards and four touchdowns, the 25-year-old has set a scorching early pace that has everybody’s attention, with the tantalizing possibility that he could be the next big thing in CFL receiving.

“He’s the next Dalton Schoen.”

THE VERDICT: Too soon to tell. Schoen’s rookie season with Winnipeg was decorated with 1,441 receiving yards on 70 catches, and punctuated by 16 touchdown receptions. He was the CFL’s Most Outstanding Rookie in 2022. Kahmann’s numbers put him on target to better Schoen’s receptions and touchdowns marks, while falling just 19 ticks short of the yardage mark.

Of course, it’s one thing to do this out of the gate. It’s another to do it for the length of a season. But so far, Kahmann has shown he is a quick study, and seems to have everything that makes a rookie receiver instantly great. Can he keep this up?