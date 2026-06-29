Stamps sign National linebacker Terrence Ganyi

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed National linebacker Terrence Ganyi, the team announced on Monday.

Ganyi was selected by the BC Lions in the sixth round (53rd overall) of the 2024 CFL Canadian Draft. In two seasons (2024-25) with BC, he appeared in 35 regular season games and made 15 special-teams tackles and one tackle for loss. He also dressed for three playoff games with the Lions, adding another two stops on special teams.

RELATED

» Alouettes fend off late REDBLACKS push

» Stampeders spoil the party in Kelowna to earn first win of season

» Tyler Kahmann scores twice in Argos’ road win over Riders

» Elks hold off Bombers on Thursday to win third straight

Collegiately, Ganyi played his final two seasons (2022-23) at Maine. In 11 games with the Black Bears, he made 12 tackles including 0.5 tackles for loss. Prior to Maine, Ganyi played three seasons (2018-19, 21) at Connecticut. He suited up for 14 games with the Huskies and tallied 13 tackles along with one kickoff return for five yards