Ticats extend National linebacker Ryan Baker

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Monday the team has signed Canadian linebacker Ryan Baker to a contract extension through the 2027 season.

Baker, 26, has played 34 regular season games over the past two seasons with the Tiger-Cats, including three this season, registering 67 defensive tackles and 14 special teams tackles.

RELATED

» Alouettes fend off late REDBLACKS push

» Stampeders spoil the party in Kelowna to earn first win of season

» Tyler Kahmann scores twice in Argos’ road win over Riders

» Elks hold off Bombers on Thursday to win third straight

The six-foot-one, 221-pound native of North Vancouver, B.C., was selected by Hamilton in the second round (15th overall) of the 2024 CFL Canadian Draft following a five-year career at the University of British Columbia (2018-23).

In 32 games with the Thunderbirds, Baker recorded 221 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 5.5 quarterback sacks, one interception, seven pass breakups, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.