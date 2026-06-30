AMSOIL Power Rankings: Change at the top

TORONTO — Four weeks into the season, there is a new team sitting atop the AMSOIL Power Rankings.

The Edmonton Elks continued their unbeaten start with an impressive road victory over Winnipeg, while the Toronto Argonauts made the biggest leap of the week after handing Saskatchewan its first loss of the season. Elsewhere, Montreal bounced back with a narrow win over Ottawa and Calgary earned its first victory by defeating BC in Kelowna.

With every team now having multiple games under its belt, the race across both divisions is beginning to take shape. Here’s how the teams stack up heading into FanDuel Canada Day Weekend.

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1. Edmonton Elks

Last week: 4

Last game: 23-18 win over Winnipeg

Next game: at BC, July 4

Worth noting: The Elks have earned the top spot for the first time this season after another statement victory, defeating the Blue Bombers 23-18 at Princess Auto Stadium. Justin Rankin continues to establish himself as one of the CFL’s premier playmakers, the defence turned in another strong performance, and Cody Fajardo once again engineered a game-winning drive when it mattered most.

Now comes another important test. Edmonton travels to Kelowna to face a BC squad looking for its first win, with the Elks aiming to keep their perfect start intact.

2. Montreal Alouettes

Last week: 2

Last game: 37-35 win over Ottawa

Next game: vs. Calgary, July 11

Worth noting: After suffering their first loss of the season in Week 3, the Alouettes responded the way good teams do. Montreal held off a spirited Ottawa comeback for a 37-35 victory behind another outstanding performance from Davis Alexander and Tyson Philpot.

Philpot added another 198 receiving yards to push his league-leading total to 587 through four games, while the Alouettes improved to 3-1. They’ll have some extra time to prepare before hosting Calgary in Week 6.

3. Saskatchewan Roughriders

Last week: 1

Last game: 40-34 loss to Toronto

Next game: at Ottawa, July 3

Worth noting: The Roughriders surrendered the top spot after falling 40-34 to Toronto, as Chad Kelly and the Argonauts proved too much to handle on Friday night.

There’s still plenty to like about Saskatchewan, though. The offence continues to produce at a high level, while a defence that is working through changes following several off-season departures should continue to improve as the group gains more experience together. A trip to Ottawa awaits on Canada Day Weekend.

4. Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Last week: 3

Last game: 41-27 win against BC

Next game: vs. Winnipeg, July 5

Worth noting: Hamilton slides back one spot, but not because of anything it did wrong. The Tiger-Cats were on their bye while Edmonton continued its surge to the top of the rankings.

This remains one of the league’s most dangerous teams, and they’ll have an immediate opportunity to climb back into the top three when they host Winnipeg in a rematch of their 37-27 Week 2 victory.

5. Toronto Argonauts

Last week: 7

Last game: 40-34 win over Saskatchewan

Next game: at Calgary, July 2

Worth noting: Few teams are trending upward quite like the Argonauts. Toronto marched into Regina and knocked off the previous No. 1 team behind another excellent outing from Chad Kelly, while receiver Tyler Kahmann continued his emergence as a reliable weapon.

The defence also came up with timely plays, as Adarius Pickett filled the stat sheet with a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a tackle for loss. Pickett is already looking comfortable after returning to Toronto in the off-season, and the Argonauts will try to keep their winning streak alive against Calgary.

6. Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Last week: 5

Last game: 23-18 loss to Edmonton

Next game: at Hamilton, July 5

Worth noting: The Blue Bombers showed plenty of resilience despite coming up just short against Edmonton. After trailing 17-0, Winnipeg stormed back to take an 18-17 lead late in the fourth quarter before the Elks answered with the decisive touchdown drive.

It was a reminder that this remains a dangerous football team, even in defeat. Another measuring-stick game awaits when Winnipeg visits Hamilton on Canada Day Weekend.

7. Calgary Stampeders

Last week: 8

Last game: 41-33 win over BC

Next game: vs. Toronto, July 2

Worth noting: The Stampeders finally got into the win column with an impressive 41-33 victory over BC, controlling the game for most of the evening before a pair of late Lions touchdowns narrowed the final margin.

Vernon Adams Jr. remained efficient with three touchdown passes and no interceptions, while Tyreik McAllister continued his electric start to the season with another return touchdown. Calgary now gets another excellent test against a red-hot Toronto team.

8. BC Lions

Last week: 6

Last game: 41-33 loss to Calgary

Next game: vs. Edmonton, July 4

Worth noting: The Lions are still searching for their first win, but there were encouraging signs offensively once again. Nathan Rourke eclipsed the 400-yard mark through the air as BC continued to move the football effectively.

The biggest priority remains finding consistency on defence, though there is optimism with the receiving corps getting healthier. It won’t get any easier on Canada Day Weekend, as the undefeated Elks come to town.

9. Ottawa REDBLACKS

Last week: 9

Last game: 37-35 loss to Montreal

Next game: vs. Saskatchewan, July 3

Worth noting: The REDBLACKS showed plenty of fight in Montreal, pushing the Alouettes to the brink before ultimately falling 37-35.

There were positives to build on, particularly the growing connection between Jake Maier and Justin Hardy, which helped Ottawa generate more explosive plays through the air. The REDBLACKS will look to turn that progress into their first win when they host Saskatchewan on Friday night.