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News June 30, 2026

Philpot headlines Week 4 Players of the Week

Minas Panagiotakis/CFL.ca

TORONTO – Tyson Philpot, Davis Alexander and Chad Kelly have been named Week 4 Players of the Week in the Canadian Football League (CFL). The honour spotlights exceptional statistical performances, pivotal plays, game-breaking feats and more.

The three players were chosen by a panel composed of representatives from the CFL’s Football Operations, Player and Game Statistics, and Content departments.

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  1. TYSON PHILPOT | REC | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | OTT 35 – MTL 37
    • 12 receptions on 13 targets (92.3 per cent)
    • First game with double-digit receptions since July 2024
    • 198 receiving yards for third consecutive 100-yards+ game of the season
    • Two 30-yards+ catches, including a 37-yard effort in the second quarter that set up a touchdown
    • 74 yards after catch
    • Second Player of the Week honour (W2)
  2. DAVIS ALEXANDER | QB | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | OTT 35 – MTL 37
    • 22-OF-30 (73.3 per cent) for 345 yards
    • Two touchdown passes
    • Four 30-yard+ completions, including a 53-yard effort to Alexander Hollins for a touchdown in the first quarter
    • 133.3 efficiency rating
    • Second Player of the Week honour (W2)
  3. CHAD KELLY | QB | TORONTO ARGONAUTS | TOR 40 – SSK 34
    • 23-of-30 (76.7 per cent) for 321 yards
    • Two touchdown passes, both to Tyler Kahmann – a 27-yard effort to end the first half and a 21-yard major in the fourth quarter that held up as the eventual game-winning play
    • Four rushes for 15 yards and a touchdown
    • 118.9 efficiency rating

2026 PLAYERS OF THE WEEK – IN REVIEW