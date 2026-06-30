Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ FanDuel Canada Day Weekend picks

TORONTO — FanDuel Canada Day Weekend features a full slate of intriguing matchups, with plenty of storylines taking centre stage across the CFL.

In the Weekly Predictor standings, Kristina Costabile and Jamie Nye continue to lead the way at 9-5. Matthew Cauz and Vicki Hall are tied at 5-9, while Patrick Steinberg sits at 4-10 heading into Week 5.

Who are the writers backing this week? Let’s find out.

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TORONTO AT CALGARY

Thursday, July 2

9:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CBSSN/CFL+



The Argonauts picked up their second straight victory last week, defeating the defending Grey Cup champions in Regina. Chad Kelly continues to look more comfortable with each passing week, while Kevin Mital has emerged as one of the league’s most productive Canadian pass-catchers through the opening month.

Calgary, meanwhile, earned its first win of the season by spoiling BC’s homecoming in Kelowna. Vernon Adams Jr. looked sharp against his former team, while Dedrick Mills and the ground game helped control the tempo. Back at McMahon Stadium, the majority of the writers believe the Stampeders can build on that momentum.

WRITER’S PICK: 80% Calgary

SASKATCHEWAN AT OTTAWA

Friday, July 3

7:30 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS2/CFL+

The Roughriders suffered their first loss of the season last week, but Trevor Harris and Saskatchewan’s offence remain among the CFL’s most dangerous units. Canada Day Weekend provides an opportunity for the Green and White to respond immediately against an Ottawa team still searching for its first victory.

The REDBLACKS have been competitive despite their record, with Jake Maier continuing to show flashes and the defence making timely plays. Still, Saskatchewan’s balanced offence and experience have every writer believing the Roughriders will bounce back in the nation’s capital.

WRITER’S PICK: 100% Saskatchewan

EDMONTON AT BC

Saturday, July 4

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CFL+

Edmonton enters Canada Day Weekend as the CFL’s lone remaining unbeaten team after another impressive road victory. Justin Rankin continues to lead one of the league’s most productive rushing attacks, while Cody Fajardo has delivered in key moments and the defence has consistently found ways to create turnovers.

The Lions are still searching for their first win despite showing encouraging signs offensively. Nathan Rourke and the passing attack have moved the ball well at times, but BC will need a complete team performance against an Edmonton squad playing with plenty of confidence. Most of the writers are siding with the Elks to remain perfect.

WRITER’S PICK: 80% Edmonton

WINNIPEG AT HAMILTON

Sunday, July 5

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CBSSN/CFL+

The Blue Bombers have dropped consecutive games and now head to Hamilton looking to get back on track. Winnipeg remains one of the CFL’s most experienced teams, but it will be looking for a cleaner performance after turnovers proved costly against Edmonton.

Hamilton, meanwhile, enters the week riding a two-game winning streak before enjoying a bye in Week 4. Bo Levi Mitchell and Kenny Lawler continue to power an offence capable of putting up points in a hurry, while the Tiger-Cats’ defence has come up with timely stops during their recent run. The writers are unanimous in backing Hamilton to keep its momentum rolling.

WRITER’S PICK: 100% Hamilton