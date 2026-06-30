Start vs. Sit: 2 must-plays and who to avoid in Week 5

Before we start our weekly breakdown, let us offer an apology to Nathan Rourke, who tallied 31.7 Fantasy Points while making our suggestion of benching him prior to Week 4 look foolish.

Week 5 begins with our Start vs. Sit that comprises both our CFL Weekly Fantasy and CFL Fantasy presented by theScore Bet.

With plenty of superb individual performances happening around the league, options are abundant in both formats.

CFL FANTASY PRESENTED BY THESCORE BET

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CFL FANTASY PRESENTED BY THESCORE BET

START

JERMAINE JACKSON | RECEIVER | BC LIONS

Jermaine Jackson lit it up against Calgary, catching six passes for 149 yards and a major on seven targets. The former Idaho standout showed the ability to stretch defences, catching a 51-yard pass from Nathan Rourke. His presence helps take the pressure off stars Keon Hatcher Sr. and Justin McInnis while providing another big play element.

The Lions’ early defensive struggles have made the offence a must-play as the team has been playing from behind. That translates to more attempts from Rourke and more opportunities for Jackson, who is entrenching himself as a starter once Stanley Berryhill III and Jevon Cottoy return from the six-game injured list.

SIT

TJ LUTHER | RECEIVER | EDMONTON ELKS

The production from TJ Luther is going to feel like a carnival ride: weeks filled with hair-raising excitement followed by stomach-pulling dips that will leave your fantasy team feeling ill. Although Luther did record a major in the win over the Blue Bombers, he finished with three receptions for 28 yards as Cody Fajardo leaned on veteran receivers Kaion Julien-Grant and Austin Mack.

A matchup against the Lions will lead some fantasy users to consider adding Luther to their lineups. Still, outside of Justin Rankin and (maybe) Mack, the target distribution will remain unsettled. Luther could easily catch seven passes for 120 and a touchdown just as easily as he could record three passes for 25 yards.

That’s not worth the risk.

CFL WEEKLY FANTASY

START

TYLER KAHMANN | RECEIVER | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

All Tyler Kahmann does is catch touchdowns. Four of his 15 receptions have resulted in majors, helping Kahmann average 20.9 Fantasy Points per game. He’s been targeted 21 times and has become a go-to option for pass-happy pivot Chad Kelly.

Kahmann bids for a fourth straight game with a touchdown when the Argos visit a Stamps defence that allowed 462 yards and three majors from the arm of Nathan Rourke. Kelly leads the league with nine touchdown passes and will continue to look in the direction of Kahmann, who is a combination of value and elite production. Add him before his salary climbs.

SIT

GREG BELL | RUNNING BACK | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

In his first two games with the REDBLACKS, Greg Bell’s fantasy production has been on the low side. The former Ticats’ 1,000-yard rusher is averaging just 10.7 Fantasy Points and his average of 3.4 yards per carry is 2.4 yards below his career average coming into the 2026 season.

Saskatchewan allowed just 41 rushing yards in their Week 4 loss to Toronto after giving up a 61-yard run from Samuel Hicks on the first play from scrimmage. The Roughriders will be locked into making Bell a non-factor, so there is a risk of his 14.5 touches per game taking a dip if the REDBLACKS find themselves playing catch-up early. The pairing of Bell’s lack of production and high salary is a mixture fantasy users should avoid.